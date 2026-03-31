Who Is Ewan McGregor? Ewan Gordon McGregor is a Scottish actor and filmmaker, recognized for his versatile range and charismatic screen presence in both independent and blockbuster productions. His performances often blend intensity with a subtle vulnerability, making him a compelling figure in contemporary cinema. McGregor gained international attention starring as the disaffected Mark Renton in the 1996 film Trainspotting, a raw portrayal that captivated audiences and critics alike. He subsequently secured a career-defining role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, cementing his global fame.

Full Name Ewan Gordon McGregor Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality British, American Ethnicity Scottish Education Morrison’s Academy, Kirkcaldy College of Technology, Guildhall School of Music and Drama Father James Charles Stewart McGregor Mother Carol Diane Lawson Siblings Colin McGregor Kids Clara Mathilde, Esther Rose, Jamyan, Anouk, Laurie

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Perth, Scotland, where Ewan McGregor was born and raised in nearby Crieff by his schoolteacher parents, Carol Diane Lawson and James Charles Stewart McGregor. His uncle, Denis Lawson, an actor, provided an early inspiration for his chosen path. McGregor attended Morrison’s Academy, leaving at sixteen to work as a stagehand before undertaking drama studies at Kirkcaldy College of Technology, later honing his craft at London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Notable Relationships Currently married to American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor was previously married to production designer Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares four daughters. His relationship with Winstead began after they met on the set of the series Fargo. McGregor and Winstead welcomed a son, Laurie, in June 2021 and reportedly married in April 2022. He co-parents his children with Mavrakis, and the family often spends time together.

Career Highlights Ewan McGregor’s serial success in epic franchises and acclaimed dramas defines his career, most notably his iconic portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi across the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the Disney+ series. He also garnered significant praise for his breakout role in Trainspotting and its sequel, T2 Trainspotting. Beyond acting, McGregor launched his adventurous spirit into documentary series such as Long Way Round, chronicling his international motorcycle journeys. He also serves as a UNICEF UK ambassador, utilizing his platform for global humanitarian efforts. His impressive accolades include a Golden Globe Award for his dual role in Fargo and a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the miniseries Halston.