Who Is Al Gore? American politician Albert Arnold Gore Jr. is known for his enduring commitment to environmental advocacy and public service. His reasoned approach to complex issues has shaped national and international discourse. He first captured widespread attention as Vice President under Bill Clinton, where he championed technology and environmental initiatives. Gore’s passionate dedication to climate action truly distinguished him after his political career.

Full Name Albert Arnold Gore Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Harvard University (BA), Vanderbilt University (attended) Father Albert Gore Sr. Mother Pauline LaFon Gore Siblings Nancy LaFon Gore Kids Karenna Aitcheson Gore, Kristin Carlson Gore Kulash, Sarah LaFon Gore Maiani, Albert Arnold Gore III

Early Life and Education A political family shaped Albert Arnold Gore Jr.’s upbringing, with his father, Albert Gore Sr., serving as a US Senator from Tennessee. His mother, Pauline LaFon Gore, was an early female graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School. Gore attended St. Albans High School in Washington, D.C., and later earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University. He then pursued studies at Vanderbilt University Divinity School and Law School, before entering public service.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marked Al Gore’s relationship with Mary Elizabeth “Tipper” Aitcheson; they married in 1970 after meeting in high school. The couple became a prominent political pairing during his extensive career in Washington, D.C. Gore shares four children with Aitcheson: Karenna, Kristin, Sarah, and Albert III. The couple announced their mutual separation in 2010 after forty years of marriage.

Career Highlights Al Gore’s environmental advocacy gained global recognition, especially with the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. This Academy Award-winning film powerfully raised awareness about climate change worldwide. Beyond his political career, Gore co-founded Generation Investment Management, a firm pioneering sustainable investing, and chairs The Climate Reality Project. He also co-founded the Current TV network, which was later sold. His dedication was formally acknowledged with the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, shared with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Current TV.