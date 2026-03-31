Who Is Shirley Jones? Shirley Mae Jones is an American actress and singer renowned for her captivating presence in musical films and television. Her career spans decades, marked by a versatile talent that moves between wholesome roles and dramatic intensity. She first gained national recognition starring in film adaptations of beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, capturing hearts with her angelic voice and girl-next-door charm. This early success set the stage for an enduring career.

Full Name Shirley Mae Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Welsh, Scottish, German, Irish, remote French Education South Huntingdon High School, Pittsburgh Playhouse Father Paul Jones Mother Marjorie Williams Kids Shaun Cassidy, Patrick Cassidy, Ryan Cassidy

Early Life and Education A musical childhood shaped Shirley Mae Jones in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, where she began singing in her Methodist Church choir at age six. Her parents, Marjorie and Paul Jones, nurtured her vocal abilities, leading her to take voice lessons in Pittsburgh. Her education continued at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, an esteemed theater school where she further honed her acting and singing skills, also participating in high school plays at South Huntingdon High School.

Notable Relationships A string of significant relationships has marked Shirley Mae Jones’s public life, beginning with her marriage to actor and singer Jack Cassidy in 1956. Their union, though complex, endured for nearly two decades before their divorce in 1975. She became a mother to three sons with Cassidy: Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, and was also a stepmother to his son, David Cassidy. More recently, Jones was married to actor and comedian Marty Ingels from 1977 until his passing in 2015.

Career Highlights Shirley Mae Jones achieved an early breakthrough by starring in film versions of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including Oklahoma! in 1955 and Carousel in 1956. Her captivating performances established her as a prominent musical talent. Beyond the big screen, Jones transitioned to television, notably starring as Shirley Partridge in the highly popular musical sitcom The Partridge Family from 1970 to 1974. The show, which co-starred her stepson David Cassidy, yielded hit songs like “I Think I Love You.” Her enduring talent has been recognized with significant accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her dramatic role in the 1960 film Elmer Gantry, cementing her versatility as an actress.