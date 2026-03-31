Who Is Angus Young? Angus McKinnon Young is an Australian musician, known for his signature schoolboy uniform and high-energy guitar playing. He co-founded AC/DC, one of the most iconic hard rock bands in history. His distinctive stage presence and powerful riffs define the band’s enduring sound. His breakout moment arrived with AC/DC’s 1975 debut album, High Voltage, which cemented their reputation in Australia. The album’s raw energy foreshadowed their global dominance. He is famous for his electrifying “duckwalk” onstage.

Full Name Angus McKinnon Young Gender Male Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Scottish, Australian Ethnicity Scottish, some Irish Education Ashfield Boys High School Father William Young Mother Margaret Young Siblings Stephen Crawford Young, Margaret Horsburgh, John Young, Alexander Young, William Young, George Young, Malcolm Young

Early Life and Education Angus McKinnon Young grew up in a music-filled household in Glasgow, Scotland, the youngest of eight children to William and Margaret Young. His older siblings, especially George and Malcolm, nurtured his early interest in guitar. The family immigrated to Sydney, Australia, when Young was eight years old. He attended Ashfield Boys High School, enjoying art classes, but primarily honed his self-taught guitar skills in his bedroom after school, eventually dropping out at fifteen.

Notable Relationships Angus Young has been married to Ellen van Lochem since 1980, maintaining a highly private partnership. Their enduring relationship began after a mutual friend introduced them at a bar in the Netherlands. The couple shares no children and continues to reside quietly, primarily away from public scrutiny. Young’s personal life remains largely out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Angus Young co-founded the legendary hard rock band AC/DC in 1973, achieving global success with albums like Highway to Hell and the monumental Back in Black. The latter has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, ranking as one of the best-selling albums of all time. Beyond his powerful guitar work, Young’s creative vision significantly shaped AC/DC’s raw sound. He contributed consistently to the band’s songwriting, ensuring their unique, high-energy rock and roll style. Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 with AC/DC, further cementing his legacy in music history. He consistently ranks among the greatest guitarists of all time.