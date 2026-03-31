William Daniels smiling in a black and white portrait, wearing a collared shirt and sweater, showcasing his career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

William Daniels

Born

March 31, 1927

Died
Birthplace

Brooklyn, New York, US

Age

99 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is William Daniels?

William David Daniels is an American actor recognized for his distinctive voice and dignified, often authoritative, portrayals. His extensive career has spanned decades across stage, film, and television.

He first captivated audiences as the intelligent, talking car KITT in the 1980s series Knight Rider. This iconic voice role quickly solidified his place in pop culture.

Full NameWilliam David Daniels
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationNorthwestern University
FatherDavid Daniels
MotherIrene Daniels
SiblingsJacqueline, Carol
KidsMichael Daniels, Robert Daniels

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, William David Daniels came from a family immersed in entertainment, performing with his sisters Jacqueline and Carol in a song-and-dance act from an early age. His mother, Irene Daniels, actively guided their performing careers.

After serving in the US Army, Daniels enrolled in Northwestern University, pursuing a drama education under the GI Bill. There, his passion for theater flourished, laying the groundwork for his extensive stage career.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc has defined William Daniels’s marital life, notably his enduring marriage to actress Bonnie Bartlett since June 30, 1951. They met while attending Northwestern University.

Daniels and Bartlett adopted two sons, Michael and Robert, after the loss of their biological son shortly after birth in 1961. The couple remains a celebrated Hollywood pairing.

Career Highlights

William Daniels has anchored numerous memorable roles, including his portrayal of Dr. Mark Craig in the medical drama St. Elsewhere, for which he earned two Primetime Emmy Awards. He also brought to life the wise George Feeny on the sitcom Boy Meets World.

Beyond his acting, Daniels served as President of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001, advocating for actors’ rights during a significant period for the union. He also notably voiced the iconic car KITT in the Knight Rider series.

His stage career also included an Obie Award for The Zoo Story and a Tony Award nomination for his role as John Adams in the Broadway musical 1776, a role he reprised in the film adaptation.

Signature Quote

“Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.”

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