Who Is William Daniels? William David Daniels is an American actor recognized for his distinctive voice and dignified, often authoritative, portrayals. His extensive career has spanned decades across stage, film, and television. He first captivated audiences as the intelligent, talking car KITT in the 1980s series Knight Rider. This iconic voice role quickly solidified his place in pop culture.

Full Name William David Daniels Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Northwestern University Father David Daniels Mother Irene Daniels Siblings Jacqueline, Carol Kids Michael Daniels, Robert Daniels

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, William David Daniels came from a family immersed in entertainment, performing with his sisters Jacqueline and Carol in a song-and-dance act from an early age. His mother, Irene Daniels, actively guided their performing careers. After serving in the US Army, Daniels enrolled in Northwestern University, pursuing a drama education under the GI Bill. There, his passion for theater flourished, laying the groundwork for his extensive stage career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined William Daniels’s marital life, notably his enduring marriage to actress Bonnie Bartlett since June 30, 1951. They met while attending Northwestern University. Daniels and Bartlett adopted two sons, Michael and Robert, after the loss of their biological son shortly after birth in 1961. The couple remains a celebrated Hollywood pairing.

Career Highlights William Daniels has anchored numerous memorable roles, including his portrayal of Dr. Mark Craig in the medical drama St. Elsewhere, for which he earned two Primetime Emmy Awards. He also brought to life the wise George Feeny on the sitcom Boy Meets World. Beyond his acting, Daniels served as President of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001, advocating for actors’ rights during a significant period for the union. He also notably voiced the iconic car KITT in the Knight Rider series. His stage career also included an Obie Award for The Zoo Story and a Tony Award nomination for his role as John Adams in the Broadway musical 1776, a role he reprised in the film adaptation.