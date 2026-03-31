Who Is Christopher Walken? Christopher Walken is an American actor known for his intense, often eccentric performances and distinctive vocal delivery. His career spans decades, marked by a captivating screen presence that transcends genre. He first came to wider public attention as the troubled Vietnam War veteran Nick Chevotarevich in the 1978 film The Deer Hunter. His compelling and raw portrayal earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Full Name Christopher Walken Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Scottish, Irish Education Professional Children’s School, Hofstra University Father Paul Wälken Mother Rosalie Russell Siblings Kenneth Walken, Glenn Walken

Early Life and Education Family aspirations sparked the early career of Ronald Walken, born on March 31, 1943, in Astoria, Queens, New York City. His German immigrant father, Paul Wälken, ran a local bakery, while his Scottish immigrant mother, Rosalie Russell, encouraged her sons into show business. Walken attended the Professional Children’s School and later enrolled at Hofstra University, though he left to pursue acting full-time, building a foundation in stage and dance before his film breakthrough.

Notable Relationships Christopher Walken has maintained a long-standing marriage to Georgianne Thon Walken, a respected casting director. They married in January 1969 after meeting during a production of West Side Story. The couple has no children, a detail Walken has mentioned as influencing his prolific acting career.

Career Highlights Christopher Walken’s dramatic power shone in Michael Cimino’s 1978 war drama The Deer Hunter, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also garnered a second Oscar nomination for his role in Catch Me If You Can. Beyond his acclaimed acting, Walken launched into pop culture notoriety with his memorable dancing in the 2001 Fatboy Slim “Weapon of Choice” music video, which won multiple MTV Awards. His diverse filmography includes villainous turns in Batman Returns and A View to a Kill, and scene-stealing roles in Pulp Fiction, cementing Walken as a fixture in modern pop culture.