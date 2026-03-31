Who Is Brian Tyree Henry? Brian Tyree Henry is an American actor celebrated for his nuanced portrayals across diverse roles in film, television, and theater. He brings a compelling blend of intensity and vulnerability to each character he embodies. He first rose to widespread prominence for his critically acclaimed role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, earning an Emmy nomination for his performance. Henry further solidified his reputation with an Academy Award nomination for his dramatic turn in the film Causeway.

Full Name Brian Tyree Henry Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Morehouse College, Yale School of Drama Father Marion Henry Jr. Mother Willow Dean Kearse Siblings Vicki, Makita, Val, Innista “Peaches”

Early Life and Education Growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with time spent in Washington, D.C., Brian Tyree Henry was the youngest of five children to his military father, Marion Henry Jr., and educator mother, Willow Dean Kearse. His early life was influenced by observing the adults around him, which sparked an interest in performance. Henry attended E. E. Smith High School before enrolling at Morehouse College, initially as a business major, then finding his calling in acting. He later refined his craft by earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Yale School of Drama.

Notable Relationships Brian Tyree Henry has maintained a highly private personal life, rarely discussing his romantic relationships publicly. He has not been widely linked to any partners in the media. Henry is not known to have any children. His private nature extends to his family life, with no public details available regarding romantic entanglements or co-parenting situations.

Career Highlights Brian Tyree Henry first achieved significant acclaim for his magnetic performance as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the FX series Atlanta, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He later secured a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway work in Lobby Hero, showcasing his versatile stage presence. His impressive filmography includes pivotal roles in Marvel Studios’ Eternals as Phastos, the action-comedy Bullet Train, and the critically lauded drama Causeway, for which he received an Academy Award nomination. Henry also lent his distinctive voice to characters like Jefferson Davis in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Megatron in Transformers One. Beyond acting, Henry became the new voice of Smokey Bear in 2024, adding an iconic public service role to his diverse career achievements.