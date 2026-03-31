Who Is Rhea Perlman? Rhea Jo Perlman is an American actress and author, recognized for her sharp comedic timing and ability to portray feisty, memorable characters. Her performances often bring a distinctive blend of wit and warmth to both television and film roles. Perlman’s breakout moment arrived with her iconic portrayal of head waitress Carla Tortelli in the acclaimed sitcom Cheers. This role solidified her place in the public eye, earning her widespread critical praise and multiple industry awards.

Full Name Rhea Jo Perlman Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Still married but separated from Danny DeVito Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American of Polish and Russian descent Education Hunter College Father Philip Perlman Mother Adele Perlman Siblings Heide Perlman Kids Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, Jacob Daniel DeVito

Early Life and Education Born in Coney Island, Brooklyn, Rhea Perlman grew up in Bensonhurst, New York, within a Jewish family with Polish and Russian roots. Her father, Philip Perlman, worked in a doll parts factory, while her mother, Adele, was a bookkeeper. Perlman pursued her passion for the dramatic arts at Hunter College in New York, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968. Her early career saw her immerse herself in off-off-Broadway theater, which honed her performance skills.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term arc in Rhea Perlman’s personal life is her relationship with actor Danny DeVito. They married in 1982, though they separated in 2012 and again in 2017. Despite their separation, Perlman and DeVito remain legally married and maintain a close, amicable friendship, co-parenting their three children: Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, and Jacob Daniel DeVito.

Career Highlights Rhea Perlman achieved widespread fame for her role as Carla Tortelli in the NBC sitcom Cheers, appearing in all 275 episodes. Her portrayal garnered ten Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, securing four wins during the show’s run. Beyond her iconic television work, Perlman expanded into film, notably playing Zinnia Wormwood in the 1996 movie Matilda, directed by her then-husband Danny DeVito. She also authored the children’s book series Otto Undercover and earned critical praise for her role as Ruth Handler in the 2023 film Barbie.