Who Is Kate Micucci? Kate Micucci is an American actress, comedian, and musician known for her quirky, earnest characters and distinctive ukulele performances. Her versatility spans live-action roles and extensive voice work. She first gained widespread attention playing Stephanie Gooch in the series Scrubs, where her musical talent was integrated into the role. This breakout moment quickly established her as a recognizable comedic presence.

Full Name Kate Micucci Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Polish, and Czech ancestry Education Nazareth Area High School, Keystone College, Loyola Marymount University Father Michael Micucci Mother Lynn Micucci Siblings Matthew Micucci Kids One son

Early Life and Education An arts-focused household in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, shaped Kate Micucci’s early years. Her mother taught her classical piano, fostering a lifelong love for music and creative expression. Micucci graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1998 before earning an Associate of Arts degree from Keystone College and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from Loyola Marymount University in 2003.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician and record producer Jake Sinclair, Kate Micucci tied the knot in February 2018. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together. Micucci and Sinclair welcomed their son in January 2020. They reside between Los Angeles and New York.

Career Highlights Kate Micucci’s career is highlighted by her formation of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates with Riki Lindhome, achieving viral fame through satirical folk songs on YouTube. Their unique blend of humor and music led to albums and an IFC series. Beyond music, Micucci is a prolific voice actress, notably portraying Velma Dinkley in various Scooby-Doo franchise projects and Webby Vanderquack in DuckTales. She also holds prominent live-action roles in series like The Big Bang Theory and Raising Hope.