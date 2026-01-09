Happy birthday to Brent Rivera , Nicola Peltz , and Dominik Livaković ! January 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Social Media Personality and Actor Brent Rivera, 28 An American YouTuber and actor, Brent Rivera rose to prominence with his comedic videos on Vine. He has since built a massive following on YouTube and TikTok, known for his engaging and relatable content. Rivera also co-founded Amp Studios, a successful talent incubator.



Little-known fact: Brent Rivera started acting professionally at just 11 years old, appearing in various commercials.

#2 Actress Nicola Peltz, 31 American actress and filmmaker Nicola Peltz rose to prominence with her role in the action film Transformers: Age of Extinction. She later demonstrated her range in the drama series Bates Motel and made her directorial debut with the 2024 film Lola.



Little-known fact: She played ice hockey as a child, inspired by her brother, before pursuing an acting career.

#3 Footballer Dominik Livaković, 31 Calm under pressure, Croatian professional footballer Dominik Livaković has become a formidable goalkeeper for club and country. His penalty-saving heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup propelled Croatia to a third-place finish. Livaković also boasts multiple Croatian league titles with Dinamo Zagreb.



Little-known fact: His mother, Manuela Skoblar, is related to former Yugoslav national team footballer Josip Skoblar, winner of the Golden Boot in 1971.

#4 Football Player Marcus Peters, 33 An American professional football cornerback with exceptional ball-hawking skills, Marcus Peters rose to prominence after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2015. Peters has continued to distinguish himself with multiple Pro Bowl selections.



Little-known fact: In high school, Marcus Peters was named the MVP of the Oakland Athletic League, leading his team to its first undefeated season.

#5 Footballer Eric García, 25 Spanish professional footballer Eric García Martret emerged from FC Barcelona's La Masia academy with a reputation for intelligent defensive play. He secured multiple La Liga titles with Barcelona and earned an Olympic Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Games. García represents Spain internationally, competing in major tournaments.



Little-known fact: He captained his youth teams at La Masia and Manchester City, demonstrating early leadership qualities.

#6 Athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 33 World champion British multi-event athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson has consistently showcased remarkable resilience throughout her career. She earned heptathlon gold at the 2019 World Championships, setting a British record, and later secured an Olympic silver medal at the Paris 2024 Games. Johnson-Thompson has also triumphed in multiple indoor pentathlon championships, solidifying her status as a formidable competitor.



Little-known fact: She was initially picked for high jump in school simply because she was the tallest in her class.

#7 Wrestler Ruby Soho, 35 American professional wrestler Ruby Soho rose to prominence with her punk-rock persona and tenacious in-ring style. She is best known for her impactful debut in All Elite Wrestling and her role as a respected singles and tag team competitor.



Little-known fact: Her ring name Ruby Soho was suggested by Rancid's Lars Frederiksen, who also helped clear the song for her entrance music in AEW.

#8 Actress Kerris Dorsey, 28 American actress and singer Kerris Dorsey captivates audiences with her nuanced performances in dramas and films. She is celebrated for her role as Bridget Donovan in Ray Donovan and for her poignant musical rendition in the Moneyball film.



Little-known fact: Kerris Dorsey and her sister Justine wrote and performed the song "Best Worst Day Ever," which won the Overall Grand Prize in a songwriting competition.

#9 Golfer Sergio García, 46 Known for his distinctive swing and fiery passion, Spanish professional golfer Sergio García has etched a notable career marked by major championship success. His 2017 Masters victory solidified his place among golf's elite, complemented by numerous international titles. He remains a beloved figure for his spirited approach to the game.



Little-known fact: Sergio García began playing golf at the incredibly young age of three, taught by his father.

#10 Ice Hockey Player Jack Campbell, 34 A dominant force on the gridiron, Jack Campbell is an American professional football linebacker making a significant impact with the Detroit Lions. Campbell quickly rose to prominence after a stellar college career, showcasing his exceptional tackling ability and defensive prowess. He is best known for winning the Butkus Award in 2022 and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2025.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on football, Jack Campbell led Cedar Falls High School to back-to-back 4A State Basketball Championships in 2018 and 2019.