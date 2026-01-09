Who Is Ruby Soho? American professional wrestler Ruby Soho electrifies audiences with her punk-rock persona and tenacious in-ring style. Known for her dynamic performances, she has carved a unique niche in the competitive world of professional wrestling. Her breakout came with a memorable debut in All Elite Wrestling, winning the 2021 Women’s Casino Battle Royale. This victory immediately established her as a main event contender, quickly gaining a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Ruby Soho Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Education US State University Siblings Joshua Kujawa Kids Evie

Early Life and Education Born Dori Elizabeth Prange in Edwardsburg, Michigan, she found her passion for wrestling early, beginning training at age 19. Her father notably supported her career aspirations, fostering her journey into professional sports. Prange honed her skills extensively on the independent circuit as Heidi Lovelace before joining larger promotions. She reportedly attended a US State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree prior to her rise in the wrestling world.

Notable Relationships Ruby Soho married fellow All Elite Wrestling talent Angelo Parker in May 2024, confirming their relationship earlier that year. The couple’s on-screen chemistry often mirrored their real-life connection. Soho and Parker welcomed their daughter, Evie, in October 2024. Following her maternity leave, she resumed in-ring training, balancing family life with her demanding professional career.

Career Highlights Ruby Soho’s impactful debut in All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2021 saw her win the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, immediately earning a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship. This performance solidified her as a top contender and fan favorite. Beyond the ring, Soho co-opened Victory Roll, a wrestling-themed board game café in Indiana with her husband, Angelo Parker, in October 2025. This venture showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and continued connection to wrestling culture.