Who Is Eric García? Eric García Martret is a Spanish professional footballer, known for his composed defensive play and exceptional ball-playing ability. His strategic vision on the field often elevates the performance of his team from the backline. He first gained significant public attention through his strong performances for Manchester City, which led to a high-profile return to FC Barcelona. His consistent presence in top-tier matches solidified his reputation early in his career.

Full Name Eric García Martret Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $21.5 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Catalan Education La Masia

Early Life and Education Growing up in Martorell, Spain, Eric García’s early life was immersed in football, with his family deeply supporting the sport. He began his youth career at seven, joining FC Barcelona’s prestigious La Masia academy in 2008. This formative period at La Masia honed his defensive skills and tactical understanding before his move to Manchester City’s youth setup in 2017. His dedication to the game was evident from an early age.

Notable Relationships Eric García maintains a private personal life, with public information indicating he is currently single. Past reports suggest his focus remains primarily on his professional football career. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any ongoing romantic relationships. García consistently prioritizes his development as a footballer.