Who Is Sergio García? Sergio García Fernández is a Spanish professional golfer celebrated for his passionate, often fiery, playing style and exceptional ball-striking ability. His distinctive approach to the game has captivated audiences worldwide for decades. He first gained wide public attention in 1999, challenging Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship in a memorable duel where he finished second. This early, thrilling performance cemented his status as golf’s “El Niño” and a future star.

Full Name Sergio García Fernández Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality Spanish Father Victor García Mother Consuelo Fernández Siblings Mar García Fernández, Victor García Jr. Kids Azalea García, Enzo García

Early Life and Education Golf deeply shaped Sergio García’s early life; his father, Victor, a club professional at Borriol’s Club de Campo del Mediterraneo, taught him the game. His mother, Consuelo Fernández, also worked at the pro shop, nurturing a family environment immersed in the sport. By age twelve, García captured his club championship, an early display of his natural talent. This initial success in local tournaments quickly foreshadowed a significant professional trajectory.

Notable Relationships Sergio García married former Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins in July 2017, a union that followed their engagement earlier that year. The couple’s relationship has been publicly visible, with Akins often seen supporting him on tour. García and Akins share two children, daughter Azalea and son Enzo, born in 2018 and 2020 respectively. They actively co-parent their children, often sharing family moments on social media.

Career Highlights A prominent figure in professional golf, Sergio García achieved his long-awaited major victory at the 2017 Masters Tournament, triumphing in a thrilling playoff. He has also collected numerous titles on both the PGA Tour and European Tour. Beyond his individual successes, García notably won The Players Championship in 2008, one of golf’s most prestigious events outside the majors. He also served as chairman for his hometown football club, CF Borriol, even occasionally playing for the team.