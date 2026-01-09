Who Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson? Katarina Mary Johnson-Thompson is a British multi-event athlete, renowned for her exceptional versatility and determination in heptathlon and pentathlon. Her powerful performances showcase a unique blend of speed, strength, and technical skill. Her breakout came at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, where she secured heptathlon gold with a British record. This landmark victory cemented her as a global force in combined events.

Full Name Katarina Mary Johnson-Thompson Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Dating Andrew Pozzi Net Worth $4.5 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Education St Julie’s Catholic High School Father Ricardo Thompson Mother Tracey Johnson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Liverpool, Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s early years were shaped by her mother, Tracey Johnson, a former dancer, and her Bahamian father, Ricardo Thompson. She spent her first year in Nassau before returning to the UK to live with her mother. She attended St Mark’s Catholic Primary School and later St Julie’s Catholic High School, where her natural athletic talent first emerged during a school high jump event. She briefly studied sports science at Liverpool John Moores University before committing fully to her burgeoning sports career.

Notable Relationships Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been in a relationship with fellow British athlete Andrew Pozzi since 2018. Pozzi, a British hurdler, is a supportive partner, often sharing his pride in her achievements. Despite their demanding careers and a long-distance arrangement with Johnson-Thompson in Loughborough and Pozzi in Cardiff, their bond remains strong. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their romance on social media.

Career Highlights Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s multi-event career is highlighted by her two World Championship heptathlon gold medals, secured in 2019 and 2023. Her 2019 victory in Doha set a British record of 6,981 points, placing her among the sport’s elite. Beyond global titles, she also earned a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a long-sought achievement. Johnson-Thompson holds multiple British records in combined events and individual disciplines like high jump and long jump, showcasing her versatility. She has also collected several World Indoor and European Indoor titles in the pentathlon, further solidifying her status. These achievements underscore her enduring resilience and competitive spirit in athletics.