Who Is Nicola Peltz? Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham is an American actress and filmmaker, from an influential family that includes billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. She is recognized for a poised presence across dramatic and action roles. She broke through with her role as Tessa Yeager in the blockbuster film Transformers: Age of Extinction, which grossed over one billion dollars worldwide. This role significantly raised her public profile.

Full Name Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham Gender Female Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Education Rye Country Day School, Windward School, Professional Children’s School Father Nelson Peltz Mother Claudia Heffner Siblings Matthew Peltz, Will Peltz, Brad Peltz, Brittany Peltz, Diesel Peltz, Zachary Peltz, Gregory Peltz

Early Life and Education Born in Westchester County, New York, Nicola Peltz grew up in a large family, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner. Her family emphasized sports like ice hockey, which Nicola also played as a child. She attended Rye Country Day School, Windward School, and the Professional Children’s School. Her interest in acting developed after taking a class, leading her to acquire a talent agent at age twelve.

Notable Relationships Nicola Peltz married entrepreneur Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, after they announced their engagement in July 2020. Their relationship began in late 2019 and quickly garnered media attention. Before her marriage, Peltz was notably linked to model Anwar Hadid from 2017 to 2018. She has no children.

Career Highlights Nicola Peltz rose to prominence through key acting roles, including her portrayal of Tessa Yeager in the blockbuster Transformers: Age of Extinction. The action film grossed over one billion dollars worldwide, significantly expanding her global reach. Her versatility was further showcased in the A&E drama series Bates Motel, where she played Bradley Martin for three seasons. More recently, Peltz made her directorial debut with the 2024 drama Lola, in which she also starred and co-wrote.