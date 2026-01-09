Who Is Kerris Dorsey? Kerris Dorsey is an American actress known for her grounded and nuanced portrayals in television dramas. Her emotive depth brings a compelling realism to complex characters. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Casey Beane in the film Moneyball, where her rendition of “The Show” became a memorable soundtrack highlight.

Full Name Kerris Lilla Dorsey Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, English American, German American Education Homeschooled Father John Dorsey Mother Missy Dorsey Siblings Justine Rose Dorsey

Early Life and Education Kerris Lilla Dorsey grew up in Los Angeles, California, the younger daughter of John and Missy Dorsey. Her father, an industrialist, named his hair accessory company “Lilla Rose” after his two daughters, Kerris Lilla and Justine Rose. She received much of her education through homeschooling, often learning on film and television sets. This approach allowed Dorsey to balance her academic pursuits with an early acting career.

Notable Relationships A significant public relationship for Kerris Dorsey was with actor Dylan Minnette; they dated for four years after meeting on a film set. Their connection began while working on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Dorsey is currently single. She has no children.

Career Highlights Kerris Dorsey anchored the Showtime crime drama Ray Donovan, portraying Bridget Donovan for seven seasons. Her consistent performance contributed to the series’ critical success and audience engagement. Beyond acting, Dorsey showcased her vocal talents in the film Moneyball, performing a cover of Lenka’s song “The Show”. This musical contribution garnered significant downloads and featured on the movie’s soundtrack.