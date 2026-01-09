Kerris Dorsey: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kerris Dorsey
January 9, 1998
Los Angeles, California, US
28 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Kerris Dorsey?
Kerris Dorsey is an American actress known for her grounded and nuanced portrayals in television dramas. Her emotive depth brings a compelling realism to complex characters.
She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Casey Beane in the film Moneyball, where her rendition of “The Show” became a memorable soundtrack highlight.
|Full Name
|Kerris Lilla Dorsey
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish American, English American, German American
|Education
|Homeschooled
|Father
|John Dorsey
|Mother
|Missy Dorsey
|Siblings
|Justine Rose Dorsey
Early Life and Education
Kerris Lilla Dorsey grew up in Los Angeles, California, the younger daughter of John and Missy Dorsey. Her father, an industrialist, named his hair accessory company “Lilla Rose” after his two daughters, Kerris Lilla and Justine Rose.
She received much of her education through homeschooling, often learning on film and television sets. This approach allowed Dorsey to balance her academic pursuits with an early acting career.
Notable Relationships
A significant public relationship for Kerris Dorsey was with actor Dylan Minnette; they dated for four years after meeting on a film set. Their connection began while working on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.
Dorsey is currently single. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Kerris Dorsey anchored the Showtime crime drama Ray Donovan, portraying Bridget Donovan for seven seasons. Her consistent performance contributed to the series’ critical success and audience engagement.
Beyond acting, Dorsey showcased her vocal talents in the film Moneyball, performing a cover of Lenka’s song “The Show”. This musical contribution garnered significant downloads and featured on the movie’s soundtrack.
Signature Quote
“I listen to music because that’s such a huge part of my process; it helps me get in character.”
