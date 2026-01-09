Who Is Marcus Peters? Marcus Peters is an American professional football cornerback, widely recognized for his ball-hawking instincts and aggressive playmaking style. He has carved out a notable career in the National Football League, known for consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Peters burst into the public eye in 2015, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the league in interceptions. This impressive debut performance immediately established him as a premier talent in the secondary.

Full Name Marcus Peters Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jayla Peters Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education McClymonds High School, University of Washington Father Michael Peters

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Oakland, California, Marcus Peters demonstrated early athletic prowess at McClymonds High School, where his father, Michael Peters, coached the football team. His cousin, NFL star Marshawn Lynch, also influenced his upbringing in a sports-focused family. Peters continued his football career at the University of Washington, where he was a standout player despite facing disciplinary issues that led to his eventual dismissal from the team.

Notable Relationships Marcus Peters is married to Jayla Peters, with whom he shares two sons. The family resides in the Baltimore area. While details of their relationship are kept private, Peters often shares glimpses of his children on social media, reflecting his commitment to family.

Career Highlights Marcus Peters quickly made an impact after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, collecting the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and two First-team All-Pro honors, consistently leading the league in pass deflections and interceptions. Beyond the field, Peters is the Vice President of the Fam 1st Family Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting underprivileged youth and families in Oakland, California. The foundation focuses on education in areas like entrepreneurship and coding. In recognition of his resilience, Peters received the Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates, after overcoming a significant ACL injury.