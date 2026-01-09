Who Is Jack Campbell? Jack Campbell is an American professional football linebacker for the Detroit Lions, recognized for his impactful defensive plays and leadership. He has quickly established himself as a dominant force in the National Football League. His breakout moment occurred in 2022 as a college player, winning the Butkus Award and earning unanimous All-American honors. This solidified his reputation as a premier talent, leading to his selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Full Name Jack Campbell Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education Cedar Falls High School, University of Iowa Father Dave Campbell Mother Jen Campbell

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jack Campbell found his passion for football early, encouraged by his father, Dave, who also played the sport. He developed a formidable presence on the field throughout his formative years. Campbell attended Cedar Falls High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball, before committing to the University of Iowa. There, his strong defensive skills blossomed, paving the way for a standout collegiate career.

Notable Relationships Jack Campbell is married to Megan Meyer-Campbell. The couple exchanged vows on June 29, 2024, in Okoboji, Iowa, after dating for approximately five years. They reportedly met before their freshman year at Iowa University in 2019, where Megan also played collegiate basketball. No children have been publicly announced by the couple.

Career Highlights Jack Campbell’s collegiate career was highlighted by significant achievements, including winning the Butkus Award in 2022 as the nation’s top linebacker. That same year, he earned unanimous All-American status and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. His professional ascent continued when the Detroit Lions selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Campbell was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and received his first Pro Bowl selection in 2025.