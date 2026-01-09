Who Is Dominik Livaković? Dominik Livaković is a Croatian professional goalkeeper, celebrated for his exceptional penalty-saving abilities and calm presence in high-pressure matches. His leadership at the back has anchored both club and national team defenses. He rose to global prominence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his decisive penalty shootout saves against Japan and Brazil propelled Croatia to a third-place finish. This cemented his reputation as a big-game performer.

Full Name Dominik Livaković Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality Croatian Father Zdravko Livaković Mother Manuela Skoblar

Early Life and Education Born in Zadar, Croatia, Dominik Livaković developed an early passion for football, starting his youth career with local club NK Zadar. His father, Zdravko Livaković, was a construction engineer. He later joined the NK Zagreb academy, where he quickly became the primary goalkeeper, laying the foundation for his professional journey and demonstrating early talent in the sport.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship has marked Dominik Livaković’s personal life. He married his girlfriend, Helena Matić, in June 2022 in Zadar, Croatia. Their wedding was a public event. The couple welcomed their son on January 6, 2026. Livaković shares his family life with Helena, maintaining a largely private but publicly acknowledged partnership.

Career Highlights Dominik Livaković achieved global recognition with his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his penalty shootout saves against Japan and Brazil were crucial. He made 11 saves against Brazil, earning widespread acclaim. His club career includes seven Croatian First Football League titles and two Croatian Football Cups with Dinamo Zagreb, securing multiple domestic honors. He also featured prominently in European competitions. Livaković was also part of the Croatia squad that finished as runners-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 UEFA Nations League, further cementing his status as a national team stalwart.