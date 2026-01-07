Happy birthday to Nicolas Cage , Jeremy Renner , and Lamar Jackson ! January 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Nicolas Cage, 62 An American actor and film producer, Nicolas Cage rose to prominence with his unique acting style. He earned an Academy Award for Leaving Las Vegas and starred in the successful National Treasure series.

Cage is known for his bold, idiosyncratic choices.



Little-known fact: He changed his birth name, Nicolas Kim Coppola, to Cage to avoid the appearance of nepotism.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Actor Jeremy Renner, 55 Renowned for his grounded, intense acting, Jeremy Renner is an American actor and singer, celebrated for his work in both critically acclaimed dramas and global blockbusters. He anchored the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye and earned an Oscar nomination for his powerful role in The Hurt Locker.



Renner is also a multi-instrumentalist who has released his own music.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as an actor, Jeremy Renner worked as a makeup artist for approximately eight years to support himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Football Player Lamar Jackson, 29 A dynamic American professional football quarterback, Lamar Jackson redefined the position with his electrifying dual-threat play. He captivated audiences at the University of Louisville, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016. Jackson later became a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player for the Baltimore Ravens, setting numerous rushing records for a quarterback.



Little-known fact: Few know that Lamar Jackson initially struggled to read a playbook in college, a challenge he quickly overcame to become an elite quarterback.

#4 Singer and Actress Blue Ivy Carter, 14 An American singer, actress, and dancer, Blue Ivy Carter rose to prominence early in life through her famous parents. She garnered attention as the youngest person to chart on Billboard with her vocal contributions to her father’s song “Glory.” Later, she achieved further recognition by winning a Grammy Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” showcasing her growing talent.



Little-known fact: Her newborn cries were featured on her father's song “Glory,” making her the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actress and Dancer Sofia Wylie, 22 An American actress, dancer, and singer, Sofia Wylie captivates audiences with her versatile performances and engaging screen presence. She rose to prominence with her role as Buffy Driscoll on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack. Wylie continues to showcase her talent as Gina Porter in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, also venturing into production with her company, AIFOS.



Little-known fact: She once performed as a dancer on Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour.

#6 Actor Robert Sheehan, 38 Gaining widespread recognition for his distinctive performances, Irish actor Robert Sheehan has captivated audiences with his quirky charm and dramatic range. He is best known for portraying Nathan Young in the series Misfits and Klaus Hargreeves in the hit Netflix show The Umbrella Academy, earning multiple award nominations. Sheehan also extended his creativity into writing, publishing his debut novel in 2021.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Robert Sheehan enjoyed playing the banjo, bodhrán, and spoons.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Footballer Eden Hazard, 35 Known for his mesmerizing dribbling, former Belgian professional footballer Eden Hazard captivated audiences with his creative playmaking across Europe's top leagues. Hazard earned two Premier League titles with Chelsea and was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year. He also captained Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Little-known fact: As a child, Eden Hazard and his brothers often snuck onto a nearby football training pitch through a small hole to practice their skills.

#8 Actress and Singer Haley Bennett, 38 Recognized for her versatile acting, American actress Haley Bennett made her mark with her debut in Music and Lyrics. Beyond her early musical roles, she has garnered critical praise for her dramatic performances in films like Swallow.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Haley Bennett experienced a nomadic childhood, moving frequently between Florida and Ohio, and was considered a tomboy who enjoyed riding four-wheelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actress Lauren Cohan, 44 Known for her compelling presence, American-British actress Lauren Cohan rose to prominence with her enduring role as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead. She is celebrated for her ability to portray complex, resilient characters across horror-drama and action series. Cohan further expanded her career as an executive producer and star in The Walking Dead: Dead City.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Lauren Cohan originally aspired to become a child psychologist.