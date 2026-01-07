Who Is Katie Couric? Katherine Anne Couric is an American journalist and news presenter known for her approachable yet incisive interviewing style. She has consistently shaped the landscape of television news for decades. Her breakout moment came as co-host of NBC’s Today show, which she helped lead to over a decade of top ratings. Couric’s on-air colonoscopy for cancer awareness garnered widespread attention.

Full Name Katherine Anne Couric Gender Female Relationship Status Married John Molner Nationality American Ethnicity American Education University of Virginia Father John Martin Couric Jr. Mother Elinor Tullie Hene Siblings Emily Couric, Clara Couric Batchelor, John M. Couric III Kids Elinor Tully Monahan, Caroline Monahan

Early Life and Education Born in Arlington, Virginia, Katherine Anne Couric grew up in a Presbyterian family, the daughter of a public relations executive and a homemaker. Her early years included cheerleading and an internship at a local radio station. She attended the University of Virginia, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in American Studies. There, she honed her writing skills at The Cavalier Daily, foreshadowing her future in journalism.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Katie Couric’s personal life, including her first marriage to attorney John Paul Monahan. Tragically, Monahan died from colon cancer in 1998 at age 42. Couric later married financier John Molner in June 2014, and she is a co-parent to two daughters, Elinor and Caroline, with her late first husband.

Career Highlights As a broadcast journalist, Katie Couric co-anchored NBC’s Today show for fifteen years, helping it achieve a decade of top ratings. She then made history as the first solo female anchor of a major network evening newscast on the CBS Evening News. Beyond anchoring, Couric founded Katie Couric Media, a multimedia company developing podcasts, digital video series, and documentaries. She also served as Yahoo’s Global News Anchor from 2013 to 2017. Couric has collected multiple Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award for her series “Confronting Colon Cancer,” and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She was also inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2004.