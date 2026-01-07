Who Is Sofia Wylie? Sofia Christine Wylie is an American actress, dancer, and singer known for her dynamic screen presence. Her performances blend natural charm with expressive movement. She burst into the public eye as Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. This role showcased her vibrant personality, establishing her as a rising talent.

Full Name Sofia Christine Wylie Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Korean, White Education Second City Training Center Father Chris Wylie Mother Amy Wylie Siblings Bella Wylie

Early Life and Education The Wylie family nurtured Sofia’s early talents in Scottsdale, Arizona, where her parents, Chris and Amy, encouraged her passion for dance from age five. Her older sister, Bella, also influenced her. She trained extensively in various dance forms and later honed her acting skills at the Second City Training Center in Hollywood, California, preparing her for a diverse career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Sofia Wylie’s relationship status is single, as publicly reported in recent years. She has largely maintained a private personal life, focusing on her blossoming career. No public information indicates Sofia Wylie has children. Her career remains the primary focus of her public narrative.

Career Highlights Sofia Wylie’s breakthrough arrived with her role as Buffy Driscoll in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, appearing in 57 episodes. This foundational performance garnered her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. She further expanded her artistic footprint by starring as Gina Porter in the Disney+ hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and voicing Riri Williams in the Marvel Rising franchise, demonstrating her versatility across platforms. In March 2019, Wylie launched her own production company, AIFOS, acquiring rights to adapt Jenny Torres Sanchez’s novel, The Fall of Innocence. To date, she has received a Young Entertainer Award for Best Young Ensemble in a Television Series for Andi Mack, cementing her status as a compelling young performer.