Lamar Jackson: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lamar Jackson
January 7, 1997
Pompano Beach, Florida, US
29 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Demeatric Jackson Jr. is an American professional football quarterback, known for his electrifying dual-threat playing style. He has redefined the quarterback position with his exceptional rushing ability and precise passing.
His breakout moment arrived during his 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he earned unanimous NFL MVP honors. This historic performance, marked by record-breaking rushing yards for a quarterback, solidified his place as a league superstar.
|Full Name
|Lamar Demeatric Jackson Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|In A Relationship
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Boynton Beach Community High School, University of Louisville
|Father
|Lamar Jackson Sr.
|Mother
|Felicia Jones
|Kids
|Milan Jackson
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Pompano Beach, Florida, Lamar Jackson Jr. was raised by his mother, Felicia Jones, after the tragic passing of his father and grandmother when he was eight. This early experience instilled a resilient drive within him.
Jackson attended Boynton Beach Community High School, where he excelled in football and track, before committing to the University of Louisville. He studied communications and famously chose Louisville because the coach promised he would play quarterback.
Notable Relationships
Lamar Jackson is in a relationship with Jaime Taylor. They generally keep their personal lives private, with few details shared publicly.
Jackson and Taylor welcomed their daughter, Milan Jackson, on January 4, 2021. He occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media.
Career Highlights
Lamar Jackson’s career is highlighted by two NFL Most Valuable Player awards, earned in 2019 and 2023. He became the second unanimous MVP in league history for his 2019 performance, setting new quarterback rushing records.
Beyond the field, Jackson has launched several ventures, including his apparel line, Era 8 Apparel, and a restaurant business, Play Action Soul Food. He also supports young people through his Forever Dreamers Foundation.
His collegiate achievements include winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2016, making him the youngest recipient at 19 years old, and earning multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in the NFL.
Signature Quote
“I don’t let success get to my head. I stay grounded and focused.”
