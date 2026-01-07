Who Is Haley Bennett? Haley Bennett is an American actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her nuanced performances often bring depth to complex characters. She first gained widespread notice for her film debut as pop star Cora Corman in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics. Her musical talents and on-screen presence quickly captivated audiences, establishing her as a compelling new talent.

Full Name Haley Bennett Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Joe Wright Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Scottish, Irish, Lithuanian, African American Education Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Barron G. Collier High School, Barbizon Modeling School Father Ronald Keeling Mother Leilani Dorsey Kids Virginia Willow Wright

Early Life and Education Born in Fort Myers, Florida, Haley Bennett spent her childhood moving between her parents’ homes in Florida and Ohio. This nomadic upbringing shaped her early experiences, fostering a sense of independence. She attended Stow-Munroe Falls High School and later Barron G. Collier High School, where she specialized in music and acting, honing the skills that would define her career path.

Notable Relationships Haley Bennett has been partnered with British filmmaker Joe Wright since 2017. Their relationship has been publicly acknowledged, with both appearing together at various events. Bennett and Wright share one child, a daughter named Virginia Willow Wright, who was born in December 2018.

Career Highlights Haley Bennett’s acting career launched with her memorable debut in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics, where she showcased both her acting and singing talents. This initial success led to a three-picture deal with Warner Bros. She later earned significant critical acclaim and the Best Actress award at the Tribeca Film Festival for her lead role in the 2019 psychological thriller Swallow. Her performance was widely praised as pitch-perfect and extraordinary.