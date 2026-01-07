Who Is Nicolas Cage? Nicolas Cage is an American actor and film producer. He is known for his intense, often unconventional performances and distinct presence in Hollywood. His breakout arrived with an Academy Award win for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. This 1995 dramatic portrayal solidified his reputation for fearless character choices.

Full Name Nicolas Cage Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Riko Shibata Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Beverly Hills High School, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Father August Coppola Mother Joy Vogelsang Siblings Marc Coppola, Christopher Coppola Kids Weston Coppola Cage, Kal-El Coppola Cage, August Francesca Coppola Cage

Early Life and Education Born Nicolas Kim Coppola in Long Beach, California, his father was a literature professor and his mother a dancer. He grew up within the artistic Coppola family, raised in a Catholic home. Young Nicolas developed an early passion for acting. He attended Beverly Hills High School and the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, honing his craft.

Notable Relationships Nicolas Cage has been married five times, showcasing a string of high-profile romances. His partners include Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, and Alice Kim, with each relationship drawing media attention. He shares three children: sons Weston and Kal-El from previous relationships, and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage with his current wife, Riko Shibata. Cage married Shibata in February 2021.

Career Highlights Nicolas Cage boasts a diverse filmography across many genres. He earned an Academy Award for his compelling performance in Leaving Las Vegas and critical acclaim for Adaptation. Cage captivated audiences in action blockbusters like The Rock and the National Treasure series, also contributing $2 million to Amnesty International for child soldiers.