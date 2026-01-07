Who Is Lauren Cohan? British-American actress Lauren Cohan is celebrated for embodying strong, resilient characters on screen. She commands attention with her nuanced performances in both television and film productions. Her breakout role arrived as Maggie Greene in AMC’s hit horror-drama The Walking Dead. This long-standing portrayal cemented her status with a devoted global fanbase and earned critical recognition throughout the series’ run.

Full Name Lauren Cohan Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity Scottish, Irish, Norwegian, English Education University of Winchester Father Paul Storholm Mother Susan Cohan Siblings Alia Cohan-Finnerty, Daniel Cohan, Sabrina Faith Cohan

Early Life and Education Born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Lauren Cohan spent her early years in the US before moving to Surrey, England, at age thirteen, following her mother’s remarriage. She converted to Judaism at five years old, embracing her stepfather’s faith. Cohan graduated from the University of Winchester with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and English Literature, where she co-founded a touring theater company, showcasing her early dedication to performance.

Notable Relationships Lauren Cohan maintains a private personal life, and her current relationship status is understood to be single. She was reportedly in a relationship with former agent Christian Carino from 2014 to 2017. Cohan has no children. Despite on-screen chemistry with co-stars, she has not publicly confirmed any romantic partnerships in recent years.

Career Highlights Lauren Cohan’s career is largely defined by her pivotal role as Maggie Rhee in AMC’s long-running series The Walking Dead, where she became a series regular in its third season. Her compelling performance in the critically acclaimed zombie drama garnered her an expansive global following and industry recognition. She later expanded her involvement within the franchise as an executive producer and star of the spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City. Cohan’s diverse television credits also include notable roles in Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, and Whiskey Cavalier. To date, Cohan has collected a Satellite Award for Best Television Cast and an Eyegore Award for Best Ensemble Cast for her work on The Walking Dead, along with a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress.