Who Is Jeremy Renner? Jeremy Lee Renner is an American actor known for his intense performances and versatile character portrayals. He brings a grounded authenticity to both dramatic roles and blockbuster action franchises. His breakout arrived with his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Staff Sergeant William James in the 2008 war thriller The Hurt Locker. This role cemented his reputation for embodying complex, gritty individuals.

Full Name Jeremy Lee Renner Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fred C. Beyer High School, Modesto Junior College Father Lee Renner Mother Valerie Cearley Siblings Kym Renner, Nicky Emens, Clayton Renner, Theo Renner, Arthur William Renner, Kyle Renner Kids Ava Berlin Renner

Early Life and Education Born on January 7, 1971, in Modesto, California, Jeremy Renner was the eldest of seven children, his parents divorcing when he was ten. His father, Lee Renner, managed a local bowling alley. He attended Fred C. Beyer High School and later Modesto Junior College, where a drama elective unexpectedly shifted his focus from computer science to acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jeremy Renner’s public life, most notably his marriage to Canadian model Sonni Pacheco. They married in January 2014 before divorcing in December 2014. Renner shares daughter Ava Berlin Renner with Pacheco, with whom he maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship after their divorce. He has stated he is not currently dating.

Career Highlights Jeremy Renner’s breakthrough performance as Staff Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He further solidified his action hero status by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton, Hawkeye. He anchored the Mission: Impossible franchise as William Brandt and led The Bourne Legacy, demonstrating his versatility across major cinematic sagas. Renner also stars in the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. To date, Renner has garnered two Academy Award nominations, along with various other critical accolades, cementing his reputation as a formidable talent in Hollywood.