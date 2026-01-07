Who Is Eden Hazard? Eden Michael Walter Lucien Hazard is a Belgian former professional footballer, widely admired for his exceptional dribbling and creative playmaking as a winger. He often captivated fans with his agility and vision on the field. Hazard enjoyed a prominent career across top European leagues and with his national team. His breakout moment came during the 2010–11 season with Lille, where he led the team to a league and cup double, earning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. This individual recognition marked him as a rising star in European football.

Full Name Eden Michael Walter Lucien Hazard Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality Belgian Ethnicity Belgian Education Royal Stade Brainois (Youth), AFC Tubize (Youth), Lille (Youth) Father Thierry Hazard Mother Carine Hazard Siblings Thorgan Hazard, Kylian Hazard, Ethan Hazard Kids Yannis Hazard, Leo Hazard, Sammy Hazard

Early Life and Education A strong family bond in Braine-le-Comte, Belgium, nurtured Eden Hazard’s early football passion. Both his father, Thierry, and mother, Carine, were semi-professional footballers, instilling a deep love for the sport in all four Hazard brothers. He honed his skills playing near a family training ground and later joined youth academies like Royal Stade Brainois and AFC Tubize. Scouts recognized his talent early, leading him to the Lille OSC youth setup in France, a pivotal step in his development.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance has defined Eden Hazard’s personal life, having married his childhood sweetheart, Natacha Van Honacker, in 2012. The couple reportedly met as teenagers and built their relationship before Hazard’s rise to international football fame. Hazard and Van Honacker share three sons: Yannis, Leo, and Sammy. The family maintains a relatively private life away from the intense media scrutiny often surrounding top athletes.

Career Highlights As a dynamic attacking midfielder, Eden Hazard’s career is highlighted by his influential tenure at Chelsea, where he secured two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies. His consistent individual brilliance and leadership were crucial to the club’s success, making him a fan favorite. Prior to his move to England, Hazard also earned significant individual recognition as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year in France. He captained Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, showcasing his impact on the international stage.