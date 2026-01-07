Who Is Blue Ivy Carter? Blue Ivy Carter is an American singer, actress, and dancer, recognized for her innate talent and early emergence in the entertainment world. Born to musical powerhouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she quickly became a cultural icon. Her breakout moment arrived merely two days after her birth when her cries were featured on her father’s song “Glory,” making her the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard. She later secured a Grammy Award for her work on “Brown Skin Girl.”

Full Name Blue Ivy Carter Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status N/A Net Worth $760 million Nationality American Education The Center for Early Education Father Jay-Z Mother Beyoncé Siblings Rumi Carter, Sir Carter

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Blue Ivy Carter entered a world of celebrity with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Her early life was immersed in the creative environments of her superstar family. She later attended The Center for Early Education in West Hollywood, California, a private school where she explored various arts and interests while growing up in the public eye.

Notable Relationships As a young teenager, Blue Ivy Carter’s public focus remains on her developing career and family. She is the eldest child of global music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Carter shares a close bond with her parents and her younger twin siblings, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. She has no public romantic relationships.