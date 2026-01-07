Blue Ivy Carter: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Blue Ivy Carter
January 7, 2012
New York City, New York, US
14 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Blue Ivy Carter?
Blue Ivy Carter is an American singer, actress, and dancer, recognized for her innate talent and early emergence in the entertainment world. Born to musical powerhouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she quickly became a cultural icon.
Her breakout moment arrived merely two days after her birth when her cries were featured on her father’s song “Glory,” making her the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard. She later secured a Grammy Award for her work on “Brown Skin Girl.”
|Full Name
|Blue Ivy Carter
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|N/A
|Net Worth
|$760 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|The Center for Early Education
|Father
|Jay-Z
|Mother
|Beyoncé
|Siblings
|Rumi Carter, Sir Carter
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Blue Ivy Carter entered a world of celebrity with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Her early life was immersed in the creative environments of her superstar family.
She later attended The Center for Early Education in West Hollywood, California, a private school where she explored various arts and interests while growing up in the public eye.
Notable Relationships
As a young teenager, Blue Ivy Carter’s public focus remains on her developing career and family. She is the eldest child of global music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Carter shares a close bond with her parents and her younger twin siblings, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. She has no public romantic relationships.
Career Highlights
Blue Ivy Carter quickly achieved notable milestones, including becoming the youngest person to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with her cries on Jay-Z’s “Glory.” She later contributed to Coldplay’s “Up&Up” and narrated the audiobook Hair Love.
Her biggest success arrived with “Brown Skin Girl,” earning her a Grammy Award for Best Music Video at nine years old. This also made her the youngest individually credited Grammy recipient.
She also secured a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” cementing Carter as a rising talent in the entertainment industry.
