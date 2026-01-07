Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Blue Ivy Carter

Born

January 7, 2012

Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

14 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Blue Ivy Carter?

Blue Ivy Carter is an American singer, actress, and dancer, recognized for her innate talent and early emergence in the entertainment world. Born to musical powerhouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z, she quickly became a cultural icon.

Her breakout moment arrived merely two days after her birth when her cries were featured on her father’s song “Glory,” making her the youngest person to ever chart on Billboard. She later secured a Grammy Award for her work on “Brown Skin Girl.”

Full NameBlue Ivy Carter
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusN/A
Net Worth$760 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationThe Center for Early Education
FatherJay-Z
MotherBeyoncé
SiblingsRumi Carter, Sir Carter

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Blue Ivy Carter entered a world of celebrity with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Her early life was immersed in the creative environments of her superstar family.

She later attended The Center for Early Education in West Hollywood, California, a private school where she explored various arts and interests while growing up in the public eye.

Notable Relationships

As a young teenager, Blue Ivy Carter’s public focus remains on her developing career and family. She is the eldest child of global music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Carter shares a close bond with her parents and her younger twin siblings, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. She has no public romantic relationships.

Career Highlights

Blue Ivy Carter quickly achieved notable milestones, including becoming the youngest person to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with her cries on Jay-Z’s “Glory.” She later contributed to Coldplay’s “Up&Up” and narrated the audiobook Hair Love.

Her biggest success arrived with “Brown Skin Girl,” earning her a Grammy Award for Best Music Video at nine years old. This also made her the youngest individually credited Grammy recipient.

She also secured a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” cementing Carter as a rising talent in the entertainment industry.

