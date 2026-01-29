Happy birthday to Kyary Pamyu Pamyu , Lee Dae-hwi , and Jake Auchincloss ! January 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, 33 Japanese singer and model Kyary Pamyu Pamyu emerged as a global icon with her distinctive "kawaii" aesthetic and electro-pop sound. Her vibrant music videos and fashion-forward image have captivated audiences worldwide. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu also launched a hair care brand and performed at the prestigious Coachella festival.



Little-known fact: Before her music debut, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu was initially shy despite being a popular fashion blogger in high school.

#2 Singer Lee Dae-Hwi, 25 Focusing on versatile artistry, South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Lee Dae-hwi has captivated audiences with his dynamic stage presence. He rose to fame through Produce 101 Season 2 and debuted with Wanna One, later becoming a key member of AB6IX, contributing extensively to their music.



Little-known fact: Lee Dae-hwi lived in both Japan and the US during his childhood, becoming fluent in English.

#3 Politician Jake Auchincloss, 38 An American politician and Marine Corps officer, Jake Auchincloss has built a career on public service, from combat zones to the halls of Congress. He is known for his legislative work focusing on critical domestic issues.

Auchincloss previously commanded Marine infantry in Afghanistan and later served on the Newton City Council.



Little-known fact: Before entering national politics, Jacob Daniel Auchincloss was director of the MIT $100K Entrepreneurship Competition.

#4 Basketball Player Maxi Kleber, 34 A versatile German professional basketball player, Maxi Kleber is celebrated for his defensive prowess and three-point shooting in the NBA. He earned recognition as a two-time German League All-Star before joining the Dallas Mavericks in 2017, where he became a crucial playoff contributor. Kleber was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.



Little-known fact: Maxi Kleber was introduced to basketball at age eight by his brother, rather than by German legend Dirk Nowitzki.

#5 Author Ayobami Adebayo, 38 Renowned for her evocative prose, Nigerian novelist Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ captivates readers with stories that explore the complexities of marital and family life. She rose to prominence with her debut novel, Stay With Me, a work that earned her the 9mobile Prize for Literature. Adébáyọ̀ continues to shape contemporary African literature through her powerful storytelling.



Little-known fact: Beyond her novels, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ has worked as an editor for Saraba Magazine since 2009, nurturing emerging Nigerian writers.

#6 Baseball Player José Abreu, 39 Cuban professional baseball first baseman José Abreu burst onto the MLB scene, earning the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year Award. He achieved widespread acclaim, culminating in his selection as the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player.



Little-known fact: He wears number 79 in honor of his mother, Daisy Correa, who chose the number for its distinctiveness.

#7 Baseball Player Alex Avila, 39 With strong defensive skills and a powerful left-handed bat, American baseball catcher Alex Avila enjoyed a successful 13-year Major League career. He earned an American League All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award in 2011, while also catching two Cy Young Award winners.



Little-known fact: He is the godson of legendary Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda.

#8 Ice Hockey Player Joel Eriksson Ek, 29 A tenacious Swedish professional ice hockey player, Joel Eriksson Ek anchors the Minnesota Wild with his strong two-way game and physicality. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Eriksson Ek also earned a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.



Little-known fact: Joel Eriksson Ek modeled his playing style after legendary Swedish hockey player Peter Forsberg, admiring his skills and dedication to the sport.

#9 Ice Hockey Player Jack Roslovic, 29 An American professional ice hockey player, Jack Roslovic rose to prominence as a first-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Known for his offensive skill, he later scored his first NHL hat trick and contributed to multiple international gold medal wins.



Little-known fact: Before his NHL career, Jack Roslovic often trained alongside youth players in Columbus during his off-season, serving as a hometown role model.

#10 Footballer Shay Logan, 38 English former professional footballer Shaleum Narval Logan, known for his robust right-back play, achieved significant success in Scottish football. He was a key figure in Aberdeen's 2014 Scottish League Cup victory and earned multiple PFA Scotland Team of the Year selections. Logan is also recognized for his off-field business ventures.



Little-known fact: Before fully retiring from professional football, Shay Logan began training as a plumber and later opened his own plumbing business.