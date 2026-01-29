Who Is Shay Logan? Shaleum Narval Logan is an English former professional footballer, widely recognized for his steadfast defense and dynamic play as a right-back. He carved out a notable career primarily in Scottish and English leagues. His breakout came with Aberdeen in 2014, where he secured a Scottish League Cup title. This success cemented his reputation as a formidable presence on the field.

Full Name Shaleum Narval Logan Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married To Samantha Nationality English Ethnicity Black British Education Manchester City Youth Academy Siblings Carlos Logan Kids Kaleb, Milan

Early Life and Education Born in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, England, Shaleum Logan developed his football skills early within his family; his elder brother Carlos was also a Manchester City trainee.

He progressed through the Manchester City youth academy, a foundational period that shaped his future professional career.

Notable Relationships Shay Logan married Samantha in May 2019, a partnership publicly noted in media reports.

He shares two children, a son named Kaleb and a daughter named Milan, with whom he prioritizes spending time, often traveling between Manchester and his club commitments.

Career Highlights Shay Logan’s career is marked by his significant tenure at Aberdeen, making over 290 appearances and winning the 2014 Scottish League Cup. He was a consistent force in defense. Beyond his club success, Logan was also recognized for individual performance, earning selections to the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year multiple times. He also played a part in Aberdeen finishing as Scottish Premiership runners-up on several occasions, showcasing his commitment to team achievements.