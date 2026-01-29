Who Is Joel Eriksson Ek? Joel Eriksson Ek is a Swedish professional ice hockey center, known for his strong two-way play and physicality. He anchors the Minnesota Wild with his aggressive style. He entered the public eye as the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Eriksson Ek quickly made an impact, becoming the first teenager in franchise history to record three assists in one game.

Full Name Joel Eriksson Ek Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Net Worth $46.7 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Education Karlstad Fria Läroverk Father Clas Eriksson Mother Anna Ek Siblings Olle Eriksson Ek

Early Life and Education Born in Karlstad, Sweden, Joel Eriksson Ek grew up in a family deeply immersed in hockey; his father, Clas Eriksson, played for Färjestad BK for 13 seasons. Eriksson Ek honed his skills within the Färjestad BK youth system. He pursued his high school education at Karlstad Fria Läroverk, all while balancing his burgeoning hockey career. Eriksson Ek’s early dedication to the sport foreshadowed his future professional success.

Notable Relationships Joel Eriksson Ek’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed long-term partners or marriages reported in major media outlets. His focus appears to be primarily on his professional hockey career. To date, there is no public information regarding any children or co-parenting situations involving the professional ice hockey player. He has not shared details about his romantic relationships.