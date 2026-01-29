Who Is Ayobami Adebayo? Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is a Nigerian novelist widely recognized for her profound storytelling and nuanced exploration of human relationships. Her work consistently delves into themes of family, societal pressure, and individual resilience. Her breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed 2017 debut novel, Stay With Me, which quickly garnered international attention. The book won the 9mobile Prize for Literature and was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Full Name Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Nigerian Education Obafemi Awolowo University, University of East Anglia

Early Life and Education Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s family later moved to Ile-Ife, where she spent much of her childhood within the Obafemi Awolowo University staff quarters. This academic environment fostered an early passion for literature and storytelling. She pursued her higher education at Obafemi Awolowo University, earning both BA and MA degrees in Literature in English. Later, she further refined her craft by completing an MA in Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia, where she was granted an International Bursary.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s public profile; she maintains a private personal life. However, she is married to fellow Nigerian writer Emmanuel Iduma. Their wedding took place in 2020, with the couple publicly announcing their marriage in 2021. Adébáyọ̀ has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s career launched impressively with her debut novel, Stay With Me, published in 2017. The book earned the 9mobile Prize for Literature and the Prix Les Afriques, while also securing a prominent shortlist position for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. She continued her literary success with her second novel, A Spell of Good Things, released in 2023. This work garnered significant recognition, including a longlisting for the prestigious Booker Prize and a shortlist for the Dylan Thomas Prize. Adébáyọ̀ has also served as a judge for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction and is a jury member for the 2025 Booker Prize, further cementing her influence in the literary world.