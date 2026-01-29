Who Is Kyary Pamyu Pamyu? Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is a Japanese singer and model celebrated for her distinctive “kawaii” aesthetic and vibrant, surreal fashion sense. Her unique visual style often defines her creative projects and public image. She broke into the public eye with her 2011 single “PonPonPon,” a viral hit featuring an eccentric music video. This track quickly gained global attention, solidifying her status as a Harajuku pop icon.

Full Name Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married to Shono Hayama Net Worth $10 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Japanese Kids 1

Early Life and Education Born Kiriko Takemura in Tokyo, Japan, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu developed an early interest in fashion, particularly the Harajuku “kawaii” culture. She was known to be shy as a child, but her unique style began to emerge during her high school years. She initially gained recognition as a fashion blogger and model for magazines like Kera! and Zipper. This early immersion in Tokyo’s street fashion scene naturally paved her path toward a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s public life, including actor Shotaro Kotani in 2012 and a relationship with SEKAI NO OWARI vocalist Fukase from 2013 to 2015. More recently, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu married actor Shono Hayama on March 21, 2023, and they welcomed their first child in October 2024.

Career Highlights Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s debut mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku and the lead single “PonPonPon” launched her into global stardom in 2011. The viral music video for the song garnered over 100 million views, establishing her as a J-pop sensation. Her career expanded into fashion and beauty, including launching her own hair care brand, Curuput, in 2021. She also gained significant international recognition with a performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022.