Alex Avila batting in a professional baseball game wearing a white uniform and red helmet during a live match.

Alex Avila

Born

January 29, 1987

Birthplace

Hialeah, Florida, US

Age

39 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Alex Avila?

Alexander Thomas Avila is an American former professional baseball catcher known for his durable presence behind the plate. He consistently delivered strong defensive play and leadership throughout his career.

He rose to prominence as an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers, cementing his role as a key player. This standout performance earned him a Silver Slugger Award, highlighting his offensive contributions.

Full NameAlexander Thomas Avila
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$26.7 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCuban American
EducationArchbishop McCarthy High School, University of Alabama
FatherAl Avila
MotherYamile Avila
SiblingsAlan Avila
KidsAvery Noelle, Zoey Gabrielle

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Hialeah, Florida, Alexander Thomas Avila’s baseball journey was deeply intertwined with his family. His father, Al Avila, served as a general manager for the Detroit Tigers.

He honed his skills at Archbishop McCarthy High School and later attended the University of Alabama, where he became an All-SEC selection before being drafted by the Tigers.

Notable Relationships

Alexander Thomas Avila is married to Kristina Avila, whom he met during his high school years. Their enduring relationship has been a consistent aspect of his public life.

The couple shares two daughters, Avery Noelle and Zoey Gabrielle. They are frequently seen together at family events.

Career Highlights

As a standout baseball catcher, Alexander Thomas Avila received numerous accolades during his career. He was named an American League All-Star in 2011, a testament to his impressive performance that season.

Additionally, Avila earned the prestigious Silver Slugger Award in 2011, recognizing his offensive prowess among catchers. He also caught for two Cy Young Award winners, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, during their standout seasons.

Avila spent 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the Detroit Tigers, solidifying his legacy as a respected and durable player.

Signature Quote

“Whenever Davey needs me in the lineup, I’ll be ready to go.”

