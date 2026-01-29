Who Is Alex Avila? Alexander Thomas Avila is an American former professional baseball catcher known for his durable presence behind the plate. He consistently delivered strong defensive play and leadership throughout his career. He rose to prominence as an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers, cementing his role as a key player. This standout performance earned him a Silver Slugger Award, highlighting his offensive contributions.

Full Name Alexander Thomas Avila Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $26.7 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education Archbishop McCarthy High School, University of Alabama Father Al Avila Mother Yamile Avila Siblings Alan Avila Kids Avery Noelle, Zoey Gabrielle

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hialeah, Florida, Alexander Thomas Avila’s baseball journey was deeply intertwined with his family. His father, Al Avila, served as a general manager for the Detroit Tigers. He honed his skills at Archbishop McCarthy High School and later attended the University of Alabama, where he became an All-SEC selection before being drafted by the Tigers.

Notable Relationships Alexander Thomas Avila is married to Kristina Avila, whom he met during his high school years. Their enduring relationship has been a consistent aspect of his public life. The couple shares two daughters, Avery Noelle and Zoey Gabrielle. They are frequently seen together at family events.

Career Highlights As a standout baseball catcher, Alexander Thomas Avila received numerous accolades during his career. He was named an American League All-Star in 2011, a testament to his impressive performance that season. Additionally, Avila earned the prestigious Silver Slugger Award in 2011, recognizing his offensive prowess among catchers. He also caught for two Cy Young Award winners, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, during their standout seasons. Avila spent 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the Detroit Tigers, solidifying his legacy as a respected and durable player.