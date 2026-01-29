Who Is José Abreu? José Dariel Abreu Correa is a Cuban professional baseball first baseman, renowned for his consistent power at the plate and strong clubhouse presence. His impressive career in Major League Baseball has cemented his reputation as a formidable offensive force. His breakout moment came swiftly in 2014, earning him the American League Rookie of the Year Award after a dominant debut season with the Chicago White Sox. He quickly established himself as an offensive leader, known for his impactful hitting.

Full Name José Dariel Abreu Correa Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married to Yusmary Abreu Net Worth $50 million Nationality Cuban Education None Attended Father Jose Oriol Abreu Mother Daysi Correa Kids Dariel Abreu, Josué Dariel Abreu Hernández

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cruces, a small town within Cuba’s Cienfuegos Province, José Abreu developed his baseball skills from a young age. At 16, he joined Cienfuegos in Cuba’s top league, the Serie Nacional, where he honed his exceptional talent for a decade. He played in multiple international tournaments, showcasing his abilities to a global audience before his defection from Cuba in 2013 to pursue a Major League Baseball career in the US, establishing residency in Haiti before signing with the White Sox.

Notable Relationships Currently, José Abreu is married to Yusmary Abreu, who accompanied him during his defection from Cuba in 2013. Their journey to the United States together marked a significant personal and professional transition. He has two sons, Dariel Abreu and Josué Dariel Abreu Hernández, the latter born to Yusmary in 2017. His older son Dariel, born in 2010, initially remained in Cuba but has since visited his father in Miami.

Career Highlights José Abreu’s distinguished baseball career in Major League Baseball is highlighted by a series of impressive offensive achievements and accolades. He consistently delivered powerful hitting, earning three Silver Slugger Awards in 2014, 2018, and 2020. Beyond individual statistics, Abreu launched “Abreu’s Amigos” in 2015, a philanthropic program dedicated to supporting children with special needs. This initiative reflects his commitment to community engagement and positive social impact. His most significant recognition arrived in 2020 when he was unanimously named the American League Most Valuable Player, also securing the AL Hank Aaron Award. Abreu’s consistent performance cemented his status as a key figure in modern baseball.