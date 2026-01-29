Who Is Jake Auchincloss? Jacob Daniel Auchincloss is an American politician and Marine veteran, known for his pragmatic approach to public service. His career has blended military experience, business acumen, and local government leadership. He first gained widespread public attention when elected as the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’s 4th congressional district in 2020, succeeding Joe Kennedy III. This victory launched his national political career after years in local Newton politics.

Early Life and Education Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Jacob Daniel Auchincloss was raised in Newton by his parents, a surgeon and a scientist, who instilled a value for curiosity and hard work. He grew up embracing his Jewish heritage. Auchincloss attended Newton North High School before earning his A.B. from Harvard University and later an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, shaping a diverse academic background.

Notable Relationships Jacob Daniel Auchincloss is married to Michelle Auchincloss. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and they reside together in Newton, Massachusetts. They share three children: a son named Teddy, and two daughters, Grace and Audrey.

Career Highlights Jacob Daniel Auchincloss transitioned from military service to a notable political career, culminating in his election as the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’s 4th congressional district. He has served since 2021, focusing on clean energy, healthcare, and building the middle class. Before Congress, Auchincloss commanded infantry in Afghanistan during 2012 and led a reconnaissance unit in Panama in 2014, achieving the rank of major in the Marine Corps Reserve. He also served three terms on the Newton City Council.