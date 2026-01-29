Who Is Lee Dae-hwi? Lee Dae-hwi is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer known for his versatile musical talent. He has made a significant impact on the K-pop industry with his compelling compositions and dynamic performances. His breakthrough arrived after finishing third on the reality competition Produce 101 Season 2, which propelled him into the project group Wanna One. This success launched him into global recognition, securing his place as a sought-after artist and creative force.

Full Name Lee Dae-hwi Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School Of Performing Arts Seoul, Global Cyber University Father Deceased Mother Mother’s Name Unknown

Early Life and Education Born on January 29, 2001, in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Dae-hwi spent his early years abroad. He lived in Osaka, Japan, for two years and later in Los Angeles, US, for six years, developing fluency in English. His formal education included attending School of Performing Arts Seoul, where he majored in Stage Arts. Later, he enrolled in Global Cyber University, pursuing a Broadcasting and Entertainment major to further his industry knowledge.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of privacy has defined Lee Dae-hwi’s personal relationships in the public eye. He has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners. The artist does not have any children, and his focus remains squarely on his burgeoning music and acting career.

Career Highlights Lee Dae-hwi’s breakthrough arrived as a contestant on Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017, where he secured third place. This led to his debut with the hugely popular project boy band Wanna One, which enjoyed immense global success. His creative ventures expanded with his debut in AB6IX in 2019, where he actively contributes as a lead vocalist and producer. Dae-hwi has composed and written numerous songs for his groups and other artists, showcasing his prolific talent. Beyond music, Lee Dae-hwi has served as an MC for M Countdown and made his acting debut in Mon Chouchou Global House. He has cemented his multifaceted career, blending performance with significant behind-the-scenes production work.