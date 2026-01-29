Who Is Maxi Kleber? Maxi Kleber is a German professional basketball player recognized for his versatile defensive presence and reliable three-point shooting from the power forward position. He brings a unique blend of European fundamentals and modern NBA adaptability to the court. Kleber’s breakout moment arrived in 2017 when he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, making his NBA debut at age 25. His consistent two-way play quickly earned him a crucial role in the team’s playoff rotations.

Full Name Maximilian Kleber Gender Male Height 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm) Relationship Status Dating Brittany Gibson Net Worth $11 million Nationality German Ethnicity German Education s.Oliver Würzburg Youth Programs Siblings Ferdi Kleber

Early Life and Education Growing up in Würzburg, Germany, Maximilian Kleber discovered basketball early, largely influenced by his brother, Ferdi. Their shared passion for the sport led to countless hours on outdoor courts, sparking Kleber’s deep interest in the game. His mother also encouraged his participation to keep him engaged. He developed through local youth programs in Veitshöchheim, Heuchelhof, and Würzburg before making his professional debut with s.Oliver Würzburg in the Basketball Bundesliga during the 2011–12 season. This early foundation in Germany shaped his fundamental skills before his move to Spanish and then NBA leagues.

Notable Relationships Maxi Kleber has been in a relationship with Brittany Gibson, with the couple reportedly dating since 2019. They have generally maintained a low profile regarding their personal life in the public eye. As of now, Kleber and Gibson are not married and do not have any children together. Their relationship details remain largely private, with few public appearances or social media posts shared.

Career Highlights As a versatile German basketball player, Maxi Kleber carved out a significant role in the NBA as a defensive stalwart and three-point shooter. He played a crucial part in the Dallas Mavericks’ playoff appearances, contributing key plays on both ends of the court. Before his NBA tenure, Kleber honed his skills in Europe, earning recognition as a two-time German League All-Star in 2015 and 2017. He played for s.Oliver Würzburg, Obradoiro CAB, and FC Bayern Munich, contributing to their success in domestic and EuroLeague competitions.