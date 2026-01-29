Who Is Jack Roslovic? Jack Roslovic is an American professional ice hockey center, known for his speed, offensive prowess, and versatile play on the ice. He consistently contributes to his team’s scoring efforts in the National Hockey League. His breakout moment arrived when he was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This established him as a significant prospect following his successful junior career and collegiate season.

Full Name Jack Roslovic Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Net Worth $19.3 million Nationality American Education Miami University Father John Roslovic Mother Jane Roslovic

Early Life and Education A passion for hockey began early for Jack Roslovic in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, under the guidance of his parents, John and Jane Roslovic. He honed his skills playing with the Ohio Blue Jackets youth program before advancing to a higher level. Roslovic further developed his game with the United States National Team Development Program, eventually committing to play collegiate hockey at Miami University, where he earned All-Rookie Team honors.

Notable Relationships Information regarding Jack Roslovic’s notable relationships has not been widely publicized. He has maintained a private personal life throughout his professional career. Public records do not indicate any confirmed long-term partners or children at this time, keeping his romantic life out of the public spotlight.