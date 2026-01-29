Jack Roslovic: Bio And Career Highlights
Jack Roslovic
January 29, 1997
Columbus, Ohio, US
28 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Jack Roslovic?
Jack Roslovic is an American professional ice hockey center, known for his speed, offensive prowess, and versatile play on the ice. He consistently contributes to his team’s scoring efforts in the National Hockey League.
His breakout moment arrived when he was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This established him as a significant prospect following his successful junior career and collegiate season.
|Full Name
|Jack Roslovic
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Net Worth
|$19.3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Miami University
|Father
|John Roslovic
|Mother
|Jane Roslovic
Early Life and Education
A passion for hockey began early for Jack Roslovic in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, under the guidance of his parents, John and Jane Roslovic. He honed his skills playing with the Ohio Blue Jackets youth program before advancing to a higher level.
Roslovic further developed his game with the United States National Team Development Program, eventually committing to play collegiate hockey at Miami University, where he earned All-Rookie Team honors.
Notable Relationships
Information regarding Jack Roslovic’s notable relationships has not been widely publicized. He has maintained a private personal life throughout his professional career.
Public records do not indicate any confirmed long-term partners or children at this time, keeping his romantic life out of the public spotlight.
Career Highlights
Jack Roslovic’s professional journey is highlighted by his selection as the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, a significant milestone. He also recorded his first career NHL hat trick on February 2, 2019, scoring three power-play goals against the Anaheim Ducks.
Beyond his draft and early NHL achievements, Roslovic contributed to gold medal victories for the United States at both the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 World U18 Championships. He also earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2016.
