Happy birthday to Dove Cameron , Grace VanderWaal , and Chloe Kelly ! January 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Singer Dove Cameron, 30 American singer and actress Dove Cameron rose to fame with her dual role in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie. Her career expanded with the Descendants film franchise and hit singles like “Boyfriend,” showcasing her versatile talent.



Little-known fact: Her father nicknamed her Dove at just over a year old, and she legally changed her name in his honor after his death.

#2 Singer-Songwriter Grace Vanderwaal, 22 A captivating American singer-songwriter, Grace VanderWaal first enchanted audiences with her distinctive voice and ukulele performances. She achieved widespread recognition by winning America's Got Talent at just twelve years old. Her musical journey continues with chart-topping albums and a growing acting career, including her starring role in Disney's Stargirl.



Little-known fact: She taught herself how to play the ukulele by watching YouTube videos.

#3 Footballer Chloe Kelly, 28 An English professional footballer renowned for her dynamic forward play, Chloe Kelly is a key figure for Arsenal and the England national team. She notably scored the winning goal in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Kelly has also secured victories in the FA Cup, League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.



Little-known fact: Chloe Kelly credits playing cage football with her five older brothers in West London for developing her competitive and creative style.

#4 Football Player Deebo Samuel, 30 American professional football wide receiver Deebo Samuel rose to prominence with his unique wide-back playing style and impactful performances for the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel was selected to play in the Pro Bowl and received first-team All-Pro honors in 2021.



Little-known fact: His father, Galen, nicknamed him "Deebo" after a tough character from the 1995 film Friday.

#5 Ice Hockey Player Tim Stützle, 24 Known for his dynamic offensive talent, German professional ice hockey player Tim Stützle has quickly become a star for the Ottawa Senators. He was the third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed the largest contract in Senators' history.



Little-known fact: Tim Stützle initially committed to a full scholarship to play college hockey for the University of New Hampshire before opting to turn professional in Germany.

#6 Footballer Eric Dier, 32 A tactically astute English professional footballer, Eric Dier has built a formidable career as a versatile defender and midfielder across European leagues. Dier notably helped Tottenham Hotspur reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, showcasing his enduring presence. He later secured the 2025 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich before moving to AS Monaco.



Little-known fact: Despite being English, Eric Dier grew up in Portugal and became fluent in Portuguese after moving there at age seven.

#7 Baseball Player Triston Casas, 26 A dynamic American baseball player, Triston Casas emerged as a powerful first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, known for his plate discipline and significant home run hitting. He gained early international recognition, earning the Most Valuable Player title at the 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cup and later an Olympic silver medal with Team USA.

His impressive 2023 rookie campaign further solidified his reputation as a rising star in Major League Baseball.



Little-known fact: Outside of baseball, Triston Casas enjoys playing musical instruments like the piano, in addition to bass fishing and video games.

#8 Actor Victor Rasuk, 42 American actor Victor Rasuk crafted a reputation for compelling performances, often portraying authentic characters from urban landscapes. His breakout role in Raising Victor Vargas garnered critical acclaim.



Beyond his film work, Rasuk has anchored television series like How to Make It in America and appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. He continues to diversify his roles across film and television.



Little-known fact: While preparing for his role in Lords of Dogtown, Rasuk fractured an orbital bone during skateboard training.

#9 Footballer Marc Bartra, 35 Known for his solid defending and tactical prowess, Marc Bartra is a Spanish professional footballer who rose through Barcelona's esteemed youth academy. He has since collected numerous accolades, including multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.



Bartra's career also includes notable stints with Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis, where he continued to demonstrate his skills on the European stage. He is a prominent figure in Spanish football.



Little-known fact: Marc Bartra was injured in a bomb explosion near the Borussia Dortmund team bus in April 2017, breaking a bone in his arm.

#10 Footballer Joël Veltman, 34 Recognized for his adaptable defensive play, Dutch professional footballer Joël Veltman rose to prominence with Ajax, securing multiple Eredivisie titles. He earned a FIFA World Cup third-place medal with the Netherlands and has become a key defender for Brighton & Hove Albion. Veltman wears the number 34 jersey as a tribute to a former teammate.



Little-known fact: Joël Veltman wears the number 34 jersey in tribute to former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri.