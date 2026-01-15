Who Is Joël Veltman? Joël Ivo Veltman is a Dutch professional footballer, recognized for his adaptable defensive play and strategic understanding. He has consistently showcased a reliable presence across various positions on the pitch. His significant breakthrough came with Ajax, where he emerged as a pivotal player, securing multiple Eredivisie championships and captivating fans with his consistent performances. He later transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion, solidifying his role in the competitive Premier League.

Full Name Joël Ivo Veltman Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $21.5 million Nationality Dutch Education VV IJmuiden, Ajax academy Kids Sienna Elisabeth Nevaeh Veltman, Harley Veltman

Early Life and Education Born in IJmuiden, Netherlands, Joël Veltman commenced his football journey at local club VV IJmuiden. He quickly joined the esteemed Ajax youth academy in 2001, where he developed his defensive capabilities. Veltman then advanced through the Ajax ranks, displaying early promise and establishing the groundwork for his distinguished professional career with the Amsterdam club.

Notable Relationships Joël Veltman has been married to Naomi Veltman since 2016, with their relationship beginning in 2013 and their engagement occurring in 2015. The couple are parents to two daughters, Sienna Elisabeth Nevaeh Veltman and Harley Veltman, both of whom they frequently feature in public life.

Career Highlights Joël Veltman enjoyed significant success at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles in 2012–13, 2013–14, and 2018–19. He also clinched the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield twice. On the international stage, Veltman earned a third-place medal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands national team. He has also made over 140 Premier League appearances for Brighton.