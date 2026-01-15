Who Is Dove Cameron? Dove Olivia Cameron is an American singer and actress known for her versatile performances. Her captivating presence on screen and in music has garnered widespread attention. She rose to fame in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, captivating audiences with her dual role. This early success solidified her as a prominent young talent.

Full Name Dove Olivia Cameron Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Damiano David Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity French, Russian, Slovak, Hungarian Ancestry Education Sakai Intermediate School, Burbank High School Father Philip Alan Hosterman Mother Bonnie Wallace Siblings Claire Hosterman

Early Life and Education Born Chloe Celeste Hosterman in Bainbridge Island, Washington, Dove Cameron discovered a passion for performing at an early age. She began acting in community theater at eight. Her family later moved to Los Angeles, California, where she attended Burbank High School and was part of the National Championship Show Choir, honing her musical talents.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Italian singer Damiano David, Dove Cameron previously dated fellow actor Thomas Doherty and was engaged to Ryan McCartan. Her relationships have often drawn media interest. Cameron has no children. Her engagement to David was announced in January 2026, marking a significant step in her personal life.

Career Highlights Dove Cameron’s breakthrough came with her dual role in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award. She further enchanted audiences as Mal in the Descendants film franchise. Beyond her early Disney success, Cameron expanded her musical footprint, notably with the hit single “Boyfriend.” This track achieved critical success, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. To date, Cameron has collected a Daytime Emmy Award and an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, solidifying her as a versatile force in entertainment.