Who Is Eric Dier? Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier is an English professional footballer, celebrated for his versatile play as a centre-back and defensive midfielder. His career showcases a composed demeanor and sharp tactical intelligence on the field. Dier first gained significant public attention upon his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, making an immediate impact by scoring on his Premier League debut. This performance quickly established him as a key figure in the team’s defensive lineup.

Full Name Eric Jeremy Edgar Dier Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married to Anna Modler Net Worth $45.5 million Nationality English Ethnicity British Education International Preparatory School Father Jeremy Dier Mother Louise Dier

Early Life and Education Born in Cheltenham, England, Eric Dier moved to Portugal at age seven with his parents and five siblings, where his father was a former professional tennis player. His footballing talent was first spotted by a PE teacher at the International Preparatory School in Lisbon. Dier joined Sporting CP’s youth academy, developing his skills there before a loan spell at Everton’s U18 team. He quickly progressed, making his senior debut for Sporting CP in 2012.

Notable Relationships Currently, Eric Dier is married to model Anna Modler; the couple announced their engagement in November 2022. Their relationship garnered media attention as Anna was previously linked to another high-profile footballer. Dier has no publicly known children, and he and Modler have largely kept details of their life together out of the constant media spotlight.

Career Highlights Eric Dier’s football career is defined by his tenure at prominent clubs and significant international appearances for England. He was a central figure for Tottenham Hotspur for a decade, notably helping the team reach the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final. His versatility as a player saw him move to Bayern Munich in January 2024, where he secured the 2025 Bundesliga title in his second season before transferring to AS Monaco in July 2025. Dier has also represented England in multiple major tournaments, including the UEFA Euro 2016 and two FIFA World Cups.