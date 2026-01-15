Who Is Deebo Samuel? Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel Sr. is an American professional football wide receiver known for his versatile playmaking ability. He consistently impacts games with both receiving and rushing prowess, often operating as a unique “wide back” hybrid. Samuel’s breakout moment arrived during the 2021 NFL season when his exceptional performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors, solidifying his status as a premier offensive weapon. He gained league-wide recognition for his record-breaking eight rushing touchdowns that season.

Full Name Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel Sr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship With Mahogany Jones Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education Chapman High School, University of South Carolina Father Galen Samuel Mother Precious Martin Siblings Tyquan Samuel Kids Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr.

Early Life and Education A supportive family environment shaped Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel Sr. in Inman, South Carolina, where he was raised among eight siblings. His father, Galen, gave him the nickname “Deebo” after a tough character from the film Friday. Samuel attended Chapman High School, excelling in football before playing collegiately for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He developed his multifaceted offensive skills, demonstrating early signs of his dynamic professional career.

Notable Relationships Deebo Samuel is in a relationship with Mahogany Jones, a social media influencer. Their partnership has been publicly acknowledged, though they are not yet married. Samuel and Jones share a son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., born in December 2021, with whom they co-parent. Samuel notably added “Sr.” to his jersey to represent his son.

Career Highlights Deebo Samuel has redefined the wide receiver position in the NFL, showcasing exceptional versatility as a “wide back” for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. He achieved first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, a season in which he recorded a league-leading eight rushing touchdowns for a wide receiver. Beyond his on-field performance, Samuel has leveraged his brand through various endorsement deals. He partners with prominent names like Nike, Old Spice, and Dolce and Gabbana, expanding his influence off the field. To date, Samuel has earned one Pro Bowl selection and was instrumental in the 49ers reaching two Super Bowl appearances.