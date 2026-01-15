Deebo Samuel: Bio And Career Highlights
Deebo Samuel
January 15, 1996
Inman, South Carolina, US
30 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Deebo Samuel?
Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel Sr. is an American professional football wide receiver known for his versatile playmaking ability. He consistently impacts games with both receiving and rushing prowess, often operating as a unique “wide back” hybrid.
Samuel’s breakout moment arrived during the 2021 NFL season when his exceptional performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors, solidifying his status as a premier offensive weapon. He gained league-wide recognition for his record-breaking eight rushing touchdowns that season.
|Full Name
|Tyshun Raequan “Deebo” Samuel Sr.
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|In a Relationship With Mahogany Jones
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Chapman High School, University of South Carolina
|Father
|Galen Samuel
|Mother
|Precious Martin
|Siblings
|Tyquan Samuel
|Kids
|Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr.
Early Life and Education
A supportive family environment shaped Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel Sr. in Inman, South Carolina, where he was raised among eight siblings. His father, Galen, gave him the nickname “Deebo” after a tough character from the film Friday.
Samuel attended Chapman High School, excelling in football before playing collegiately for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He developed his multifaceted offensive skills, demonstrating early signs of his dynamic professional career.
Notable Relationships
Deebo Samuel is in a relationship with Mahogany Jones, a social media influencer. Their partnership has been publicly acknowledged, though they are not yet married.
Samuel and Jones share a son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., born in December 2021, with whom they co-parent. Samuel notably added “Sr.” to his jersey to represent his son.
Career Highlights
Deebo Samuel has redefined the wide receiver position in the NFL, showcasing exceptional versatility as a “wide back” for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. He achieved first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, a season in which he recorded a league-leading eight rushing touchdowns for a wide receiver.
Beyond his on-field performance, Samuel has leveraged his brand through various endorsement deals. He partners with prominent names like Nike, Old Spice, and Dolce and Gabbana, expanding his influence off the field.
To date, Samuel has earned one Pro Bowl selection and was instrumental in the 49ers reaching two Super Bowl appearances.
Signature Quote
“There’s not another receiver that plays like me and does the things that I do. I don’t see the need to watch anybody that don’t do the things I do.”
