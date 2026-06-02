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Few webcomics have managed to build a readership as diverse as "Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal." Created by Zach Weinersmith in 2002, the series occupies a space somewhere between newspaper comics, science communication, and philosophical thought experiments.

Over the years, Weinersmith has developed a distinctive style built around a simple premise: take an idea people think they understand, whether it's love, technology, morality, evolution, economics, or parenting, and push it one logical step further than anyone expects. His humor often feels less like a joke and more like a clever observation disguised as one. The comics featured below offer a glimpse into the sharp, unpredictable thinking that has kept readers returning to SMBC for more than two decades.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | smbc-comics.com