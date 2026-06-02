If You Enjoy Smart Humor, These 50 New ‘Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal’ Comics Might Be Exactly Your Thing
Few webcomics have managed to build a readership as diverse as "Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal." Created by Zach Weinersmith in 2002, the series occupies a space somewhere between newspaper comics, science communication, and philosophical thought experiments.
Over the years, Weinersmith has developed a distinctive style built around a simple premise: take an idea people think they understand, whether it's love, technology, morality, evolution, economics, or parenting, and push it one logical step further than anyone expects. His humor often feels less like a joke and more like a clever observation disguised as one. The comics featured below offer a glimpse into the sharp, unpredictable thinking that has kept readers returning to SMBC for more than two decades.
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Part of SMBC's enduring appeal is its refusal to stay within a single subject or audience. One comic might explore artificial intelligence, while the next examines religion, relationships, historical figures, or the strange contradictions of everyday human behavior. This intellectual range has helped Weinersmith cultivate a devoted following among scientists, engineers, educators, students, and curious readers who enjoy humor that rewards paying attention. Beyond the comic itself, he has also become known for his bestselling science books and educational projects, further cementing his reputation as one of the internet's most distinctive cartoonists.
Readers who would like to support Weinersmith's work may also be interested in his current Kickstarter campaign, "Parenting: An SMBC Comic Collection." The upcoming book gathers some of his parenting-themed comics into a single volume, exploring the joys, frustrations, irrational fears, questionable decisions, sleep deprivation, and everyday absurdities that come with raising children. Much like SMBC itself, the collection combines humor with sharp observations about human behavior, finding comedy in situations that many parents will instantly recognize. According to the campaign, the book will feature both fan-favorite comics and additional material created specifically for the collection. Fans who would like to learn more about the project can visit the Kickstarter page.
"Index funds” sounds ridiculous to those of us who have lived long enough to see our index fund go bankrupt.
"out of context" in these cases are usually "in context". Modern summaries are always homogenised and bowdlerised.
It is sort of upside-down, but I approve of adding anything that is blueberry.
"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" means that a person who wants to d*e is morally obliged to k**l everyone they meet. - Darn, no shenanigans.
From Socrates, "the unexamined life is not worth living".
I think the compiler of these cartoons has VERY strong opinions on which franchise is the better. The F word is barely censored... :-)
OMG. How did you know? I recently found "a deep connection at the heart of complexity theory AND quantum field theory". But not this one! My work remains unpublished.
Well, it's still better than asking newly contacted primitive tribes whether they believe in Jesus Christ or not.
Took me a while to decode the one. The film by Amber Fares.
I love these. Even the ones that appear trite become really deep when I think about them.
I love these. Even the ones that appear trite become really deep when I think about them.