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Few webcomics have managed to build a readership as diverse as "Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal." Created by Zach Weinersmith in 2002, the series occupies a space somewhere between newspaper comics, science communication, and philosophical thought experiments.

Over the years, Weinersmith has developed a distinctive style built around a simple premise: take an idea people think they understand, whether it's love, technology, morality, evolution, economics, or parenting, and push it one logical step further than anyone expects. His humor often feels less like a joke and more like a clever observation disguised as one. The comics featured below offer a glimpse into the sharp, unpredictable thinking that has kept readers returning to SMBC for more than two decades.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | smbc-comics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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Part of SMBC's enduring appeal is its refusal to stay within a single subject or audience. One comic might explore artificial intelligence, while the next examines religion, relationships, historical figures, or the strange contradictions of everyday human behavior. This intellectual range has helped Weinersmith cultivate a devoted following among scientists, engineers, educators, students, and curious readers who enjoy humor that rewards paying attention. Beyond the comic itself, he has also become known for his bestselling science books and educational projects, further cementing his reputation as one of the internet's most distinctive cartoonists.
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oops, I thought it was a bacteria.

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    Readers who would like to support Weinersmith's work may also be interested in his current Kickstarter campaign, "Parenting: An SMBC Comic Collection." The upcoming book gathers some of his parenting-themed comics into a single volume, exploring the joys, frustrations, irrational fears, questionable decisions, sleep deprivation, and everyday absurdities that come with raising children. Much like SMBC itself, the collection combines humor with sharp observations about human behavior, finding comedy in situations that many parents will instantly recognize. According to the campaign, the book will feature both fan-favorite comics and additional material created specifically for the collection. Fans who would like to learn more about the project can visit the Kickstarter page.
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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Index funds” sounds ridiculous to those of us who have lived long enough to see our index fund go bankrupt.

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "out of context" in these cases are usually "in context". Modern summaries are always homogenised and bowdlerised.

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is sort of upside-down, but I approve of adding anything that is blueberry.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Get your high-quality antichrist right here! Now with discount if you buy two!"

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    41 Witty And Brilliant One Panel Comics By Smbc That Turn Everyday Logic Upside Down (New Pics)

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" means that a person who wants to d*e is morally obliged to k**l everyone they meet. - Darn, no shenanigans.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can think of worse videos.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From Socrates, "the unexamined life is not worth living".

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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the compiler of these cartoons has VERY strong opinions on which franchise is the better. The F word is barely censored... :-)

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG. How did you know? I recently found "a deep connection at the heart of complexity theory AND quantum field theory". But not this one! My work remains unpublished.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's still better than asking newly contacted primitive tribes whether they believe in Jesus Christ or not.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a while to decode the one. The film by Amber Fares.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daria, "just relax and enjoy the horror of it all".

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