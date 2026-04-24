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Zach Weinersmith, the creator of 'Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC)', is well known among Bored Panda readers for his sharp, intelligent humor and unexpected punchlines. His comics often explore topics like science, philosophy, and human behavior, but in a way that feels both accessible and genuinely funny.

Rather than relying on straightforward jokes, Weinersmith tends to lead readers down a familiar line of thinking, only to flip it at the last moment with a twist that’s often both clever and oddly insightful. The result is humor that feels fresh, a little unpredictable, and deeply satisfying. If you enjoy comics that make you think as much as they make you laugh, SMBC is definitely worth your time.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Brilliant Artist Creates Smart, Witty Comics That Will Make You Laugh And Think (50 New Pics)

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Weinersmith isn’t afraid to get weird, abstract, or even slightly dark if it serves the idea, which keeps the series from ever feeling repetitive. It’s that balance between intellect and absurdity, curiosity and humor that makes his work consistently engaging.

Scroll down to explore a selection of recent comics and see which ones resonate most with you.
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    This Brilliant Artist Creates Smart, Witty Comics That Will Make You Laugh And Think (50 New Pics)

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "has" is censored but "dies" isn't this time? What is going on??

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Censor really having a bad day today.

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