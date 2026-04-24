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Zach Weinersmith, the creator of 'Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC)', is well known among Bored Panda readers for his sharp, intelligent humor and unexpected punchlines. His comics often explore topics like science, philosophy, and human behavior, but in a way that feels both accessible and genuinely funny.

Rather than relying on straightforward jokes, Weinersmith tends to lead readers down a familiar line of thinking, only to flip it at the last moment with a twist that’s often both clever and oddly insightful. The result is humor that feels fresh, a little unpredictable, and deeply satisfying. If you enjoy comics that make you think as much as they make you laugh, SMBC is definitely worth your time.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com