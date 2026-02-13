ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal is the long-running webcomic by Zach Weinersmith, who has been publishing it for over 20 years. During that time, he has developed a distinct style that pairs clean, minimalist drawings with sharp, concept-driven humor often rooted in science, philosophy, and human nature. One day the strip may feel light and absurd, the next surprisingly profound, but it almost always ends with a twist that makes you pause and rethink the joke.

With more than two decades’ worth of comics in its archive, SMBC has become one of the most recognizable and enduring voices in the webcomic world. Readers return not just for a quick laugh, but for humor that challenges their thinking as much as it entertains.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the most recent comics from the cartoonist, delivering plenty of clever laughs.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com