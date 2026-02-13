ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal is the long-running webcomic by Zach Weinersmith, who has been publishing it for over 20 years. During that time, he has developed a distinct style that pairs clean, minimalist drawings with sharp, concept-driven humor often rooted in science, philosophy, and human nature. One day the strip may feel light and absurd, the next surprisingly profound, but it almost always ends with a twist that makes you pause and rethink the joke.

With more than two decades’ worth of comics in its archive, SMBC has become one of the most recognizable and enduring voices in the webcomic world. Readers return not just for a quick laugh, but for humor that challenges their thinking as much as it entertains.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the most recent comics from the cartoonist, delivering plenty of clever laughs.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com

#1

Father and child in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic discussing YouTube videos and parenting humor.

smbccomics

Doug Moyer
Doug Moyer
1 hour ago

Queue the Meatloaf soundtrack...

    #2

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing kids playing hopscotch and adults discussing AI speeding the game up.

    smbccomics

    #3

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing humorous dialogue about bullying and existentialism.

    smbccomics

    #4

    Humorous Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a twist on the Trojan horse with friendly horses inside.

    smbccomics

    #5

    Comic strip featuring a superhero and alien discussing Krypton's last days in a hilarious and thought-provoking Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal style.

    smbccomics

    #6

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal exploring humorous and thought-provoking language and conspiracy theories.

    smbccomics

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    1 hour ago

    This sounds like the best possible use for the internet in these times...

    #7

    Hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic about life on other planets and humorous existential thoughts.

    smbccomics

    #8

    Comic strip showing a humorous and thought-provoking wedding proposal from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal.

    smbccomics

    #9

    Two-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic shows a man ordering nuggets and a historical what-if discussion.

    smbccomics

    #10

    Two characters in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic discussing a humorous take on gender categories.

    smbccomics

    #11

    Cartoon from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal shows a woman on phone and kids asking about adults and cyborgs in a classroom setting.

    smbccomics

    #12

    Satirical Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic explores knowledge, morality, and biblical themes with humor and thought-provoking dialogue.

    smbccomics

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    1 hour ago

    Obedience and loyalty are the only measure of a man. Disagreement will be harshly punished.

    #13

    Comic panel from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing kids discussing cooties infection in a humorous scene.

    smbccomics

    #14

    Comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal shows person asking about future people who are different and made of bones and ash.

    smbccomics

    #15

    Man reading in bed angrily telling a ghost there’s no way to not build ancient temple in a comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal.

    smbccomics

    #16

    Two silhouetted figures under a starry sky discuss Malthusian theories in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics

    #17

    Cartoon of a man explaining complex physics with humor in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic to brighten your day.

    smbccomics

    #18

    Two characters debate biology and physics in a humorous Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic strip.

    smbccomics

    #19

    Two friends humorously debate traditional versus modern friendship in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic strip.

    smbccomics

    #20

    Couple in bed shares a hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic about wordplay and relationship humor at night.

    smbccomics

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    1 hour ago

    C'mon! A man can't be philosophical?

    #21

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal depicting frozen refugee ships near a burning crash site in the Arctic.

    smbccomics

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    1 hour ago

    I haven't had a McRib since I worked at McDonald's several lifetimes ago, but now I want to eat some alien flesh...

    #22

    Comic panel from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing a humorous conversation about chores and higher-value work.

    smbccomics

    #23

    Comic strip showing children asking about missing candy and a reverse piñata growling, from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comics.

    smbccomics

    #24

    Couple discusses passive aggression while burning an effigy in a hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic strip.

    smbccomics

    #25

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing a humorous political campaign crisis and media reactions.

    smbccomics

    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    1 hour ago

    Judging a man purely based on his character, statements and actions? So woke...

    #26

    A Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a philosophical zombie turned into a real boy by a fairy.

    smbccomics

    #27

    Comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing a spaceship in space with a humorous alien commentary on humans.

    smbccomics

    #28

    Comic panels showing a mime explaining an invisible emotional cage, with a man reacting humorously in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics

    #29

    Two men debate justice and science in a hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic about power and society collapse.

    smbccomics

    #30

    Comic panels featuring a humorous, thought-provoking dialogue about Socrates in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics

    #31

    Comic panels showing a superhero refusing to save people to protect his brand in a humorous Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics

    #32

    Two characters debate ethics of conscious AI and robots in a hilarious and thought-provoking Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics

    #33

    Robot and animated barista watching a solo game in a humorous Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic panel.

    smbccomics

    #34

    Hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic of a kid summoning a demon who just wants to hang out and gossip.

    smbccomics

    #35

    Comic strip from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal humorously exploring cultural stereotypes and quirky traits.

    smbccomics

    #36

    Two scientists argue in a hilarious Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic about manufacturing human organs in vitro.

    smbccomics

    #37

    Comic panel from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing a teacher explaining advanced physics about spherical cows under rotation.

    smbccomics

