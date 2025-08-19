ADVERTISEMENT

"Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal" is created by Zach Weinersmith, a cartoonist who has been publishing the webcomic since 2002. Over the years, he has developed a signature style of combining simple visuals with sharp, idea-driven humor that often leans into science, philosophy, and human behavior. His comics can be light and absurd one day, then deeply thought-provoking the next, always carrying a quick twist that makes the reader stop and think.

With a massive archive built up over more than two decades, Weinersmith has established himself as one of the most consistent and recognizable voices in webcomics, drawing in readers who appreciate humor that challenges them as much as it entertains.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com

#1

One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic shows the invisible hand of the market adjusting prices after humanity vanished.

smbccomics Report

    #2

    Comic panel depicting a devil tying a man while another man watches a screen, blending humor and science philosophy themes.

    smbccomics Report

    #3

    Comic panel from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal depicting humor about impostor syndrome and authentic self identity.

    smbccomics Report

    #4

    Cartoon of bees around a campfire telling a story, combining science, humor, and philosophy in a one-panel comic.

    smbccomics Report

    #5

    Cartoon from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal shows two characters with one translating a movie into Wookiee language humorously.

    smbccomics Report

    #6

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing grandpa sharing a philosophical and humorous lifehack about the world.

    smbccomics Report

    #7

    Couple discussing a quirky signal in a clever one-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic blending science, humor, and philosophy.

    smbccomics Report

    #8

    A one-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic blending science, humor, and philosophy with a tearful man at a computer.

    smbccomics Report

    #9

    Computer screen showing a humorous one-panel comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy about AI and copyright challenges.

    smbccomics Report

    #10

    Two characters discuss science and philosophy in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic with humor about animal classification.

    smbccomics Report

    #11

    Two people discuss prompt injection attacks in a clever science humor comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal.

    smbccomics Report

    #12

    Two farmers in a comic discuss magic beans while mixing science and humor in a clever one-panel comic style.

    smbccomics Report

    #13

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic with characters discussing semantic arguments and word meanings.

    smbccomics Report

    #14

    Comic panel showing a man yelling amid a chaotic scene, blending science, humor, and philosophy in one-panel comics.

    smbccomics Report

    #15

    One-panel comic showing a humorous science and philosophy joke about Dazzle camouflage and studying history.

    smbccomics Report

    #16

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing two characters humorously debating over a single enormous bean.

    smbccomics Report

    #17

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic blending science, humor, and philosophy with a topology joke at a party.

    smbccomics Report

    #18

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic with humor mixing science and philosophy about 3D printing a golden idol.

    smbccomics Report

    #19

    Cartoon character in glasses and bow tie at computer illustrating clever science humor in a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic panel.

    smbccomics Report

    #20

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy about multiple worlds theory and theology.

    smbccomics Report

    #21

    Comic panel showing a teacher explaining a trolley ethics problem blending science, humor, and philosophy in a classroom setting.

    smbccomics Report

    #22

    Two men in bed with one saying the line that won’t scale in a clever science and humor comic panel.

    smbccomics Report

    #23

    One-panel comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal mixing science, humor, and philosophy about a post-scarcity utopia.

    smbccomics Report

    #24

    Two characters in a comic panel discussing anger and answers, showcasing science humor and philosophy in a clever Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal style.

    smbccomics Report

    #25

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy with an economics twist at a restaurant.

    smbccomics Report

    #26

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic blending science, humor, and philosophy with a futuristic Christmas ghost theme.

    smbccomics Report

    #27

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a humorous fight blending science and philosophy themes.

    smbccomics Report

    #28

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic illustrating science and humor on canine submission behavior.

    smbccomics Report

    #29

    Comic panel from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal showing a bearded man preaching about an angry deity in a stone room.

    smbccomics Report

    #30

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a dark humor scene about family and death with science and philosophy.

    smbccomics Report

    #31

    Comic panel featuring Determinism Duck mascot cheering at a sports event, blending science, humor, and philosophy.

    smbccomics Report

    #32

    Comic showing a humorous philosophy scene from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal mixing science, humor, and philosophy in one panel.

    smbccomics Report

    #33

    Two men discuss conspiratorial politics in a science and philosophy themed one-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic.

    smbccomics Report

    #34

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a baby Jesus refusing sleep in a humorous science and philosophy mix.

    smbccomics Report

    #35

    Comic panel featuring characters humorously mixing science and philosophy, illustrating a clever Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal style.

    smbccomics Report

    #36

    One-panel SCIENCE, humor, and philosophy comic with Jesus explaining heaven’s rapture in a clever Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal style.

    smbccomics Report

    #37

    Person holding a leaf asking if they will die, with a guide answering in a clever science humor and philosophy comic panel.

    smbccomics Report

    #38

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic with humor and philosophy on a psychiatrist and patient dialogue.

    smbccomics Report

    #39

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic blending science, humor, and philosophy about a Möbius strip concept.

    smbccomics Report

    #40

    Comic panel discussing judging the past using current views, blending science, humor, and philosophy in a clever style.

    smbccomics Report

    #41

    Man reclining on couch talking on phone in a science humor comic blending philosophy with clever Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal style.

    smbccomics Report

    #42

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science and humor with a graph and a smiling character.

    smbccomics Report

    #43

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy with a joke about healing crystals.

    smbccomics Report

    #44

    A one-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy about ad hominem arguments.

    smbccomics Report

    #45

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a humorous science and philosophy mix about mixed signals.

    smbccomics Report

    #46

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a humorous take on science and philosophy in a store setting.

    smbccomics Report

    #47

    Cave people comic from Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal mixing science, humor, and philosophy about storytelling and fish.

    smbccomics Report

    #48

    Chart from a Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing the evolution of English words that rhyme with sylph.

    smbccomics Report

    #49

    One-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic showing a humorous conversation about substituting capital for labor.

    smbccomics Report

    #50

    A one-panel Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal comic mixing science, humor, and philosophy about gamifying quantified misery.

    smbccomics Report

