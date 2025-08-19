ADVERTISEMENT

"Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal" is created by Zach Weinersmith, a cartoonist who has been publishing the webcomic since 2002. Over the years, he has developed a signature style of combining simple visuals with sharp, idea-driven humor that often leans into science, philosophy, and human behavior. His comics can be light and absurd one day, then deeply thought-provoking the next, always carrying a quick twist that makes the reader stop and think.

With a massive archive built up over more than two decades, Weinersmith has established himself as one of the most consistent and recognizable voices in webcomics, drawing in readers who appreciate humor that challenges them as much as it entertains.

More info: Instagram | smbc-comics.com | patreon.com