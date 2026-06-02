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Today, ToothyBJ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh collection of dark humor comics that once again showcase his signature blend of absurdity, irony, and unexpected punchlines. Known for adding a unique “spice” to his comic strips, the artist continues to stand out with humor that doesn’t aim to be purely relatable, but instead embraces the strange, the uncomfortable, and the surprising.

As the creator has shared in past interviews, his approach leans heavily into absurdism – moments that appear out of nowhere and don’t follow a traditional formula. Rather than chasing relatability, ToothyBJ focuses on creative freedom, community engagement, and the simple joy of making people laugh. The result is a collection of comics that feel spontaneous, bold, and consistently unpredictable.

Scroll down and discover the latest strips from the series filled with unexpected twists, dark jokes, and absurdity.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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Kaz
Kaz
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's getting hosted.

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    #2

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happy Pride Month everyone.

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    #3

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't say that! Not in 2026!

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    #4

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    Kaz
    Kaz
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just go ahead. We need a reset.

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    #5

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yo mama so ugly yo dad had to get a husband.

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    #9

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Offensive. I'm not even Christian and this seems offensive.

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    #17

    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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    35 Dark Humor Comics With Unexpected Twists By Toothybj (New Pics)

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