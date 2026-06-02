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Today, ToothyBJ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh collection of dark humor comics that once again showcase his signature blend of absurdity, irony, and unexpected punchlines. Known for adding a unique “spice” to his comic strips, the artist continues to stand out with humor that doesn’t aim to be purely relatable, but instead embraces the strange, the uncomfortable, and the surprising.

As the creator has shared in past interviews, his approach leans heavily into absurdism – moments that appear out of nowhere and don’t follow a traditional formula. Rather than chasing relatability, ToothyBJ focuses on creative freedom, community engagement, and the simple joy of making people laugh. The result is a collection of comics that feel spontaneous, bold, and consistently unpredictable.

Scroll down and discover the latest strips from the series filled with unexpected twists, dark jokes, and absurdity.

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